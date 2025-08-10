It’s become increasingly regular that teenagers as young as 16 are breaking into senior squads and we’ve gathered nine 2008-born wonderkids that you need to know.

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal has set the bar incredibly high for teenagers making their way into senior football, but he’s not the only teenage wonderkid worth knowing.

Here are nine youngsters born in the year 2008 that we think have a bright future ahead of them.

Rio Ngumoha

After spending his formative years in the Chelsea youth academy, Liverpool were able to poach the dynamic winger last summer.

Since then, the teenager has made quite an impression at Anfield and has rapidly risen the ranks with the Premier League champions.

He’s looked like dynamite during pre-season this summer and could have a role to play within Arne Slot’s squad for the 2025-26 campaign.

“I truly believe I can win the Ballon d’Or one day,” Ngumoha said during an interview with Lovell Soccer.

“I want to be regarded as one of the best players to ever play football and be a legend of the game.”

Ngumoha is set to turn 17 later this month and with that sort of confidence and ability, he could go straight to the very top.

Bendito Mantato

Born in Manchester, Mantato is a highly-rated youngster in the Red Devils’ youth academy.

During his early years at United, he predominantly played as a left-back, but he’s since transitioned into a more attacking role.

In recent years, he’s often been deployed as a right-winger and has drawn comparisons to Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka due to his style of play.

He was an unused substitute on a couple of occasions in the Europa League last season and is highly rated within the United youth ranks.

“He is in a really good place now,” United academy coach Travis Binnion recently said when discussing Mantato.

“Obviously, he’s got a really good chance. The football club thinks a lot of him. Brilliant mentality.”

Luca Williams-Barnett

Capable of scoring from pretty much anywhere on the pitch, Williams-Barnett is one of Tottenham’s most promising youngsters.

The 16-year-old predominantly plays as an attacking midfielder, but can also do a job playing off either flank or as a centre-forward.

In the U18 Premier League last season, the teenager scored 19 goals and provided nine assists in 20 appearances.

Given his insane record in youth football, it’s surely only a matter of time before he’s promoted to the senior squad.

Jack Porter

The young shot-stopper has already made his senior debut for Arsenal and is a highly rated player within their academy.

With David Raya injured and Neto cup-tied, the 16-year-old made his senior debut last season against Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Cup.

Arsenal ran out as 5-1 winners on the night and Porter became the second youngest player to ever start a game for Arsenal.

Wesley Okoduwa

The New York City-born defender was handed his first professional contract with Wolves back in July, shortly after turning 17.

Okoduwa has already been around the first team for quite some time and even made the bench for Wolves at the age of 15 back in March 2024.

He’s been in the Wolves set-up since the age of 10 and has drawn comparisons to Aaron Wan-Bissaka because of his excellent one-on-one defensive skills.

Clubs like Man Utd and Chelsea have been sniffing around the youngster of late, but he seems happy at Wolves for the time being.

Justin Lerma

The Ecuadorian attacking midfielder is currently on the books at Independiente del Valle, but is set to join Borussia Dortmund in 2026, after turning 18.

Lerma is a dynamic number 10, who is a strong runner with the ball and boasts an excellent passing range. He’s also quite physical for his age and looks like the sort of player who could thrive in the Bundesliga.

We can’t wait to see more of him when he does make the move to Germany.

Lennart Karl

Vincent Kompany handed Karl his senior debut in the Club World Cup against Auckland City back in July.

The Bayern Munich youngster impressed during his cameo against the New Zealand outfit, boasting a 91% pass accuracy, winning six ground duels and having five shots.

“Lenny has the ability to be a threat in the last third of the pitch,” Kompany said after handing Karl his debut.

“That’s his main strength. He had good situations. It’s good for him and for FC Bayern that he made his debut.”

The 17-year-old predominantly plays as an attacking midfielder, but can also do a job on the wing.

Ryan McAidoo

Man City managed to lure McAidoo from the Chelsea academy last summer and he’s not looked back since.

The dynamic winger produced 12 goal contributions in 19 appearances in the U18 Premier League last season and looks like a huge talent for the future.

“I don’t mind where I play as long as I come on and create and make people happy with the way I play, excite the fans and don’t bring boring play to the team,” McAidoo told reporters last year.

“The City style favours the way I play because I like to be on the ball and the more touches I can get, the more I can create. I have enjoyed it so far.”

Marius Aiyenero

The Canadian forward has been developing nicely in the LAFC youth ranks and is someone to keep your eye on over the coming years.

With sharp movement inside the box and an eye for goal, we look forward to seeing more from him over the coming years.

READ NEXT: The four players Liverpool MUST sell to clear Rio Ngumoha’s first team pathway

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League Young Player of the Season?