The three players Ronaldinho considers level with Messi in the GOAT debate

Ronaldinho has a close bond with Lionel Messi – but he refused to name his former Barcelona team-mate as the greatest footballer in history. Instead, he said that Messi belongs in an all-time great category alongside three other names.

“I’m glad Messi won the Ballon d’Or,” Ronaldinho told Marca following his old team-mate’s eighth Ballon d’Or victory in 2022.

“We were also friends during our time at Barcelona. But I don’t like to compare, and I find it difficult to say he is the best of all time.”

“It’s hard to say that Messi is the best throughout the history of football,” Ronaldinho added after naming three other legends of the game.

“I can only say he is the best of his era.”

Here are the three players that Ronaldinho namechecked in the GOAT debate.

Ronaldo

“He was always an example for young people to look up to, for the way he overcame adversity,” says Ronaldinho of the OG Ronaldo, alongside whom he famously won the World Cup in 2002.

“I was fortunate enough to play alongside him, my idol, for many years and we had so many great times together. He was always an idol of mine and will always be a friend.”

Ronaldinho and Ronaldo lined up alongside one another on no fewer than 39 occasions for Brazil between 1999 and 2006. The Selecao won the vast majority of those games, scoring 76 goals across them.

Surprisingly enough, though, the two men only ever directly combined for three goals – two Ronaldinho goals assisted by Ronaldo and one Ronaldo goal assisted by Ronaldinho.

Pele

It’s no great surprise that Ronaldinho went with Pele, given his compatriot’s iconic status in the game.

The legendary three-time World Cup winner was widely regarded as the greatest footballer in the history of the sport before Messi’s emergence.

And the respect is mutual, with Pele a huge admirer of the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner.

“For me Ronaldinho has been the player who has played for the longest at the top of his game,” Pele said in 2002, naming Ronaldinho ahead of Ronaldo as his player of the tournament as Brazil lifted the World Cup in Japan.

READ NEXT: The 7 players with the most free-kick goals in history: Messi, Ronaldinho…



TRY A QUIZ: The Ultimate Lionel Messi Quiz: 30 tough questions to test your knowledge of the GOAT



Diego Maradona

Completing our all-South American shortlist is El Diego, with whom Ronaldinho shared a close personal bond off the pitch.

“My feelings to the family and to everyone who loves this genius,” wrote on Twitter following Maradona’s death.

“My friend, my idol, my number 10, thank you for every moment in your company, whether at games or at a simple dinner.

“Our conversations have always been very special, and I will cherish all moments of joy on the field together, where I was there to admire you and pay tribute to your greatness.

“It inspired me during my career and when I met you and played that five football, it was one of the best nights of my life. I was with my idols in the field.

“Rest in peace, my idol, I love you … The wizard of wizards !!!Eternal.”