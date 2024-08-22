The 16 Saudi Pro League players who have a higher market value than Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly the most recognisable name in the Saudi Pro League, but due to his advancing age, he is by no means the most valuable player in 2024.

As of writing, CR7 has a market value of £12.8million which makes him the 17th most valuable player in the Saudi Pro League.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we’ve found the 16 players who currently have a higher market value than Ronaldo.

Merih Demiral (£13.6million)

The Turkish defender briefly played alongside Ronaldo during his stint at Juventus and these days he lines up against him for Al-Ahli.

With a market value of £13.6million, the 26-year-old also has a slightly higher market value than CR7.

Marcelo Brozovic (£13.6million)

Now teammates with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, Brozovic’s market value is currently £800,000 more than the Portuguese superstar.

Given Ronaldo is eight years older than the Croatian, it makes sense that his valuation isn’t quite what it used to be.

Renan Lodi (£15.3million)

After spending just half a season with Marseille, Lodi made the switch to Al-Hilal last January in a deal worth just shy of £20million.

Given his current market value sits at £15.3million, Al-Hilal were perhaps guilty of slightly overpaying for the Brazilian full-back.

Franck Kessie (£15.3million)

The Ivory Coast international was one of Al-Ahli’s standout players last season, having scored 10 goals across the campaign.

While his market value has dipped since leaving Europe, he is valued at £2.5million more than Ronaldo as of writing.

Roger Ibanez (£17million)

Since moving to Saudi Arabia, Ibanez has seen his market value drop by £8million. Given he’s under contract with Al-Ahli until 2027, he probably won’t be on the move anytime soon.

Aymeric Laporte (£17million)

Despite only moving to Al-Nassr last summer, the Spanish international has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 30-year-old has been critical of the league in the press and a move back to Europe could be on the cards for Laporte in the near future.

With Al-Nassr looking for a fee of around £17million to sell him, the final few weeks of the transfer window could get interesting.

Fabinho (£21.3million)

Al-Ittihad splashed £40million to lure Fabinho to Saudi Arabia last summer which is almost double his current market value.

The Brazilian has been useful enough in his new surroundings, but he is by no means at the peak of his powers anymore.

Gabri Veiga (£21.3million)

Of the players who moved to Saudi Arabia last summer, Veiga arguably received the most scrutiny as he was only 21 years old at the time.

Toni Kroos described the transfer as ’embarrassing’ as he wanted to see Veiga continuing to thrive in Europe.

However, from Veiga’s perspective, he received a huge salary hike to move to Al-Ahli and we’ll no doubt see him return to Europe one day.

Otavio (£21.3million)

While Otavio is by no means the biggest name at Al-Nassr, he is their most valuable player according to Transfermarkt.

With a market value of £21.3million, the 29-year-old is currently worth more than Ronaldo, Laporte, Sadio Mane and Talisca.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£23.8million)

Of the big-money signings that have arrived in Saudi Arabia, Mitrovic is the only player who’s got anywhere near Ronaldo’s goal output.

The former Fulham marksman scored 40 goals across all competitions last season and helped Al-Hilal win the league and cup double.

Had it not been for Ronaldo, he would’ve won the Golden Boot last year too.

Malcom (£23.8million)

From Barcelona to Al-Hilal with a pitstop at Zenit Saint Petersburg in between, Malcom has had quite an interesting career journey over the last six years.

Having won the league least season, he’s currently the joint-fifth most-valuable player in the league.

Neymar (£25.6million)

Once sold for £200million, Neymar is only worth a fraction of that these days. Having missed almost the entirety of last season through injury, his market value now sits at just £25.6million.

That does make him the joint-third most-valuable player in the league, but it’s nowhere near what he was worth during his prime.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (£25.6million)

It’s safe to say that Milinkovic-Savic is still good enough to cut it at the top level, should the 29-year-old choose to leave Al-Hilal.

He was linked with a return to Europe in January but now seems settled in the Middle East for the time being.

Ruben Neves (£27.3million)

Given Neves is currently in the peak years of his career, it’s no surprise that he’s the second most valuable player in the Saudi Pro League as of writing.

The 27-year-old looked a class above the level last season and won the league with ease at Al-Hilal. Fingers crossed we see him back in the Premier League one day.

Moussa Diaby (£46.8million)

Having just signed for Al-Ittihad, Diaby is now the most valuable player in the league with a market value of £46.8million.

That means that for the price of one Diaby, you could theoretically purchase 3.6 Ronaldo’s. We’ll let you decide if that’s a good deal or not.