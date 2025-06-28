The Saudi Pro League has become a threat to European sides in recent seasons, with huge sums of money unable to be turned down for some big names.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante are some of the big names who have departed big European clubs for Saudi Arabia of late.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund, who run some of the league’s biggest clubs, yet again have eyes on some star players in Europe and further afield.

Here, we have looked at nine star names who could still move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Lionel Messi

Probably the best footballer ever to play the game, Messi stated after his move to Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 that he was “thinking a lot” about instead moving to Saudi Arabia, as it was there “or MLS” with both options “interesting” to him.

Though he chose the United States and has had personal success there, he could get a taste of Saudi football, too.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have reported that interest in Messi from Saudi Arabia remains strong, and at the beginning of June, PIF ‘reopened discussions’ to understand his intentions around a potential transfer.

It would be a sensational move if it happens. Watch this space.

Andre Onana

After two below-par seasons in Manchester United’s net, it seems Onana will be given the boot.

But given he was signed for just under £50million, it seems very unlikely that a mistake-ridden goalkeeper will command that sort of fee again in Europe.

The Saudi league, however, is a lower standard, and those mistakes might not be quite as destructive.

Onana has been linked with a move there of late, and it seems United would be happy to let him go, receiving a good transfer fee and getting his contract off the books.

Casemiro

It looked a couple of seasons ago like Casemiro might be done in Europe, but last season, he showed glimpses of still being the player who won five Champions Leagues with Real Madrid.

Whether he stays or goes from Man Utd remains to be seen, but at 33 years of age, it seems Saudi Arabia is one of the most likely destinations for the midfielder.

Indeed, given he’s earning a wage north of £300,000, there would be very few sides anywhere else who would pay a player only getting deeper into his 30s that sort of money.

Son Heung-min

Tottenham forward Son never wanted to leave the club before now, as he’d spent a long time there without a trophy to his name.

Last season, he won the Europa League, and things changed. Reports surfaced suggesting he’d be more open to an exit than ever before, given he finally won silverware after 10 years with Spurs.

A departure is not believed to be unrealistic, and the Saudi Pro League are seemingly aware that Son’s popularity in Asia would bring them more exposure.

Ederson

After eight years with Manchester City, there’s wide speculation that Ederson could up sticks for the Saudi Pro League.

He’s won everything there is to win with City, and could head off for an early retirement pay day, knowing that he’s still good enough to be a big pull for Saudi sides and therefore be given a big salary.

City themselves believe there’s a concrete possibility of Ederson leaving the club, per TEAMtalk, and with the Brazilian under contract for one more year, they might preempt that by selling him now.

Kyle Walker

Ederson’s long-term City team-mate Walker is certain to leave the club this summer. After going on loan to AC Milan last term and being left out of City’s Club World Cup squad in the summer, it’s clear they want him gone.

A player on a big contract, if he were to move within Europe, it seems Walker would only be able to do so on loan.

The riches of the Saudi Pro League would make a permanent transfer possible, and Walker has previously stated: “I’ll never say never. The money that they’re paying and everything is obviously a massive factor in why they’re going out there.”

READ NEXT: Seven star players who have already left the Saudi Pro League

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the 20 highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League?

Emi Martinez

Visibly emotional during Aston Villa’s final home game of last season, Martinez’s reaction seemed to suggest he knew he’d be leaving.

That idea has been regularly supported since, with it believed Villa will need to sell saleable assets, of which he is clearly one, in order to stay in line with financial regulations.

United have been heavily linked with him for £40million, but their finances aren’t as strong as most clubs in Saudi Arabia, with links evident there.

It is believed Martinez wants to remain in Europe, but whether he gets that chance remains to be seen.

Luis Diaz

It’s recently been suggested that Liverpool forward Diaz doesn’t feel valued at his current club, especially as new signing Florian Wirtz will earn over four times his £55,000-per-week wage.

As such, it’s widely reported that the winger wants to leave Anfield, with Barcelona his preferred destination.

But Barca are in the same financial mire which has impacted them over the last couple of years, so being able to afford a star attacker who still has two years left on his deal at one of Europe’s biggest clubs feels unlikely.

If Barca can’t pay for Diaz, and he still wants to leave, the Saudi Pro League could surely be a conceivable landing spot. Al-Nassr are believed to have requested funding from PIF in order to make a move for the Liverpool star.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

The belief of late at Barcelona has been that legendary goalkeeper Ter Stegen does not want to stay there.

He’s been linked with the Saudis of late, and if he pushes for a move away from Barca, that could well prompt a transfer.

That said, Lohar Matthaus has told Manchester City to go after him, and if they are to lose Ederson, that could be a move with legs.