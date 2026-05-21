Southampton’s expulsion from the play-off final looks set to cost them a lot more than the Premier League money, with rumoured unrest in the squad.

The players, who met with CEO Phil Parsons on Wednesday, are said to be furious at the club’s actions and as well as potential legal action, some could push for a move away this summer.

Here are five of Southampton’s best players that could be heading for a new club in the next window.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis may be the centre of the meme reaction to Southampton’s expulsion but when he’s not doing binocular signs, he is a very good young centre back.

Links to West Ham and Burnley surfaced during the January transfer window but more recently, Everton have been rumoured to be after the 24-year-old.

The centre-back could be available for around £20million.

Finn Azaz

Azaz has been one of the revelations for Southampton this season. Spygate threatens to overshadow his superb tally of 10 goals and seven assists in the Championship.

He is now being linked with a Premier League move and Leeds have been linked to him to bolster their attacking options.

The 25-year-old could be available for around £12m-£15million.

Leo Scienza

A lot of the Southampton squad has kept silent, but Scienza spoke out on the “heart-breaking” and said the fans “deserved better”, something he may well think of the players.

The Brazilian was Southampton’s player of the season with seven goals and nine assists, and even before Spygate, he was linked with moves elsewhere.

There is reportedly Premier League club interest from the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham and Everton, while a move to Serie A clubs Atalanta or Roma has also been mooted. A move back to Brazil is also possible with Palmeiras and Flamengo said to be interested.

It could take a fee of £25million to see him leave St Mary’s, but their asking price may have dropped after the scandal.

Shea Charles

Scoring a winner against Arsenal in the FA Cup is one way to put your name out there and Shea Charles reportedly has a number of Premier League clubs interested in acquiring his services this summer.

The most high-profile of them is Manchester United, with Director of Football Jason Wilcox said to be a big fan of the 22-year-old who came through City’s academy.

He only has one year left on his Southampton deal, so United or another club could get themselves a bit of a bargain.

READ: Wrexham’s Josh Windass proposes mad solution to Southampton’s Spygate affair

Casper Jander

23-year-old Casper Jander has been linked with a move away from St Mary’s since February, but Spygate may speed up that process.

The German made 36 appearances for the club in the normal season and was a dependable midfielder for Eckert to rely on.

RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim and Ajax have all been linked, but a few Premier League clubs may also wonder if he is worth the gamble.

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