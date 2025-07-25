Sporting Lisbon are one of the best talent spotters and growers in the world – but the financial pull of some of the big clubs makes it impossible for the Lisbon club to keep hold of their stars.

One of the giants of Portuguese football, Sporting have regularly churned out top talent and factor player sales into their budget every year.

From Ballon d’Or winners to the favourite for the accolade this year, here’s a current XI of former Sporting players.

GK: Vladan Kovacevic

Okay, bear with us because the list does get better. We promise.

But it seems Sporting have not unearthed as many gems between the sticks as they have done up front.

For that reason, we are plumping for Kovacevic, who has just joined Norwich for £2million. Very much the best of a bad bunch.

To make up for our not-so-stellar start to this list, did you know that Peter Schmeichel once played for Sporting?

The iconic shot-stopper left Manchester United after the treble-winning 1998-98 season to move to Portugal.

RB: Pedro Porro

Porro is in at right back, having played for Sporting between 2020 and 2023.

Porro initially joined on loan from Manchester City but the deal was made permanent in 2022.

A year later and he was on the move to Tottenham as well where he remains to this day.

CB: Merih Demiral

Compared to their attacking talents, Sporting have found more joy keeping their top defenders at the club with Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande both continuing to impress.

Despite links for the latter with Crystal Palace, the pair remain at the club for now so we are instead opting for Demiral.

The Turkish international left Sporting in 2019 having never played for the first team and joined Juventus.

In 2023, he moved to Saudi Arabia to sign for Al-Ahli.

CB: Eric Dier

With centre back remaining a weak spot, we are going for Sporting youth academy product Dier.

The Englishman’s family moved to Portugal when he was seven and Dier joined the Sporting academy, even staying there after his parents moved back to England.

He progressed up the ranks before making his debut in 2014, but Dier left Portugal in 2014 when Tottenham Hotspur signed him for £4million.

The 31-year-old most recently signed for Monaco.

LB: Nuno Mendes

We told you it would get better. Boy, has it.

Mendes was a pivotal part of PSG’s treble and was an incredible attacking outlet, making 0.59 key chances per game in Ligue 1.

That is not to discredit his defensive capabilities, for he averaged 1.6 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per 90 minutes as PSG conquered all before them.

According to Transfermarkt, only one former Sporting player is currently more valuable than Mendes.

CDM: Manuel Ugarte

Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Manchester United in November 2024 also brought about a reunion with Ugarte, who played under the Portuguese boss at Sporting.

Two years after moving to Portugal, PSG triggered his €60 million release clause, but he found it hard to cement his place in Luis Enrique’s side and moved to United in August 2024.

CDM: Joao Palhinha

Another notable defensive midfielder from Sporting’s past, Palhinha is currently plying his trade at Bayern Munich.

Before moving to Germany, he came through the Sporting youth academy, making his senior debut in 2016 and was picked up by Fulham six years later.

An impressive spell in London had Bayern sniffing around and they spent £47.4 million to bring him to Bavaria.

CAM: Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes’ sensational early form at Manchester United proved just why Sporting fans were so sad to see him leave.

In the five chaotic years he has been at Old Trafford, it is only Fernandes who comes away with any credit and more often than not, he has dragged the team to results.

He was named club captain in July 2023 and, at 30, still has plenty of years to give at the top level.

RW: Rafael Leao

Raphinha’s presence means we have had to shove Leao to his unfavoured right wing, but when you are up against a potential Ballon d’Or winner, you have to make accommodation.

Leao came through the Sporting academy, winning the League Cup with them in 2018, and after a stint at Lille, he found greater success in Milan.

He was part of the Milan squad that broke an 11-year title drought and was named Serie A MVP that season.

LW: Raphinha

There were a few raised eyebrows when Barcelona decided to buy Raphinha from relegation candidates Leeds in 2022 – but he has proven any doubts wrong.

The Brazilian has since developed into one of the best wingers in the world and had an incredible 2024-25, putting him in contention for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

At €90 million, he is the highest valued former Sporting player in the world.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

Yes, he may be 40. But we can’t leave out one of, if not, the most famous Sporting export.

A pre-season friendly between Sporting and Man Utd in 2003 would go on to have a huge impact on world football as Sir Alex Ferguson pounds on the promising 18-year-old who had just given John O’Shea nightmares.

From there, the rest is history. A Ballon d’Or at United was followed by four at Madrid and, even if he is now in Saudi Arabia on a mission for 1,000 career goals, he deserves a spot in this XI.

