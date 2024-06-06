Gareth Southgate has finalised his England squad for Euro 2024 – and has left out plenty of experienced players from the group that will travel to Germany.

Southgate had garnered a reputation for sticking with his favourites through thick and thin, but has showcased his ruthless streak by dropping several household names from his 26-man selection.

We’ve totted up the number of caps from this staggeringly-experienced XI that won’t be representing England in this summer’s tournament.

GK: Nick Pope

One of the goalkeepers set to be Jordan Pickford’s understudy in Germany, Pope’s tournament hopes were ended last December when he suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Newcastle’s defensive record nosedived without him, but the 32-year-old didn’t recover in time to suitably convince Southgate of his fitness. His 10 caps won’t be added to this summer.

RB: Reece James

James walks into the England squad on talent alone, even in the hotly-contested right-back role, but the Chelsea captain spent the majority of the 2023-24 campaign on the treatment table.

There is still every chance the full-back will become an England regular in time, but he’ll have to wait to add to his 16 international caps.

CB: Eric Dier

Dier’s chances of making the squad were boosted when he moved to Bayern Munich in January, but despite some solid performances, he was deemed surplus to requirements by Southgate.

“Since the World Cup, I wouldn’t say that I’ve had any dip in form,” the 49-cap defender told The Overlap in April.

“I’m playing the best football of my career since (Antonio) Conte came (to manage Tottenham in 2021) and I’ve carried it on since.

“People think that I’m 37 or something, but I’m 30 years old and am nowhere near the end of my prime and imagine that this will be my prime.

“I want to be a part of the England set-up and I believe that I should be a part of it, that I’m that level of a player.”

CB: Harry Maguire

Southgate has stood by Maguire through thick and thin, but it looks like injury will deny the Manchester United defender the opportunity to star in Germany this summer.

An integral member of England’s backline during three tournaments, the 31-year-old has not played at club level since April due to a calf injury.

“I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer,” the 63-cap defender said in response to his omission.

“Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.

“I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season.”

LB: Ben Chilwell

This time last year, Chilwell was practically guaranteed a place in the England squad, but following an injury-hit campaign with Chelsea, he now finds himself kicking his heels this summer.

When fully fit, Chilwell can rub shoulders with some of the best full-backs in the league. However, given he only started nine league matches, it’s hardly much of a surprise that the 21-cap defender missed out.

CM: Jordan Henderson

After a season which saw him make a controversial switch to Saudi Arabia before returning to Europe with Ajax in January, Henderson will be watching the Euros from his sofa this summer as the 33-year-old was not named in Southgate’s initial squad.

Given the England manager stood by Henderson when public criticism was at its peak, the decision to omit the 81-cap midfielder came as a surprise – although not for footballing reasons.

CM: Kalvin Phillips

Phillips’ career has nosedived since leaving Leeds United for Manchester City in 2022, spending months on the Etihad bench before a memorably bad loan spell at West Ham saw the midfielder play his way out of contention.

The writing was on the wall when the 28-year-old was left out of Southgate’s squad for March friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

And the 31-cap midfielder, who started all of England’s matches at Euro 2020, will be left to reflect on where it all went wrong this summer.

RW: Raheem Sterling

Given that Sterling has played for the Three Lions since the 2022 World Cup, nobody was surprised when the 29-year-old failed to make the cut for the Euros.

But the Chelsea winger has been one of Southgate’s key men during his eight years as England manager, scoring more goals than anybody other than Harry Kane in that time.

His form at club level has been patchy ever since leaving Manchester City and, given the emergence of young talent in his position, it appears unlikely Sterling will add to his 82 England caps.

CAM: Mason Mount

Another omission that would’ve been headline news two years ago but barely raises an eyebrow now, Mount has fallen off the England radar since his move to Manchester United last year.

Injuries and loss of form have made the 25-year-old appear like yesterday’s man in record time. It’s hard to believe Mount started the Euro 2020 final, one of his 36 international caps.

LW: Jack Grealish

Most observers expected Grealish to be on the plane to Germany, especially after his eye-catching cameo in the friendly with Bosnia 7 Herzegovina in June 2024.

But the 36-cap forward has paid the price for a forgettable club season at Manchester City, with Southgate opting for in-form alternatives like Anthony Gordon, Eberechi Eze and Jarrod Bowen instead.

ST: Marcus Rashford

With just eight goals in 43 matches for Manchester United in 2023-24, Rashford can have few complaints after being left out of England’s 26-man squad for this summer’s tournament.

“These are of course difficult calls,” Southgate said in a press conference. “You are talking about very good players who have been important in what we’ve done over a number of years.

“With Marcus, I just feel that other players in that area of the pitch had better seasons. It’s as simple as that.”

Rashford reacted to his England snub on social media, writing on his Instagram story: “Wishing Gareth and the boys all the best for the up and coming tournament.”