The 10 strongest players in Europe’s top five leagues according to EA FC 25: Haaland, Van Dijk…

Stars from Manchester City, Liverpool and Napoli are among the strongest players in Europe’s top five leagues according to EA FC 25.

Europe is littered with physical juggernauts and in order to make the cut for list this, a player needs to have a minimum of 92 strength in the new game. That saw the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Dias narrowly missing out on the top 10.

Having taken a closer look at the in-game stats in EA FC 25, here are the 10 strongest players in Europe’s top five leagues.

Note: when players are tied for strength, we have ranked them by who has the higher overall rating in FC 25.

10. Paul Ebere Onuachu

Standing at 6ft 7in, it’s no wonder that the Southampton striker makes the cut for this list. The towering forward has 92 strength in FC 25 and he comfortably ranks among the strongest players in the Premier League.

After spending last season out on loan with Trabzonspor, the 30-year-old has only played 22 minutes of football at Southampton since Russell Martin arrived at the club last year.

He hasn’t featured in any of Southampton’s match-day squads so far this season and probably spends his days throwing weights around the gym.

9. Beto

After only scoring three league goals for Everton last season, Beto has been hit with a -4 downgrade on FC 25 which is probably justified.

However, despite the majority of his stats taking a battering, he still remains as one of the strongest players in Europe with 92 strength to his name.

8. Jonathan Tah

The German defender had the campaign of his life in 2023-24 as he played an instrumental role in Bayer Leverkusen going a full season unbeaten in the Bundesliga.

He’s been rewarded with a +5 to his overall rating on the new game and he also ranks as one of the strongest players in Europe with 92 strength. We wouldn’t fancy many forwards to outmuscle him.

7. Dan-Axel Zagadou

Boasting some of the biggest biceps in the Bundesliga, it’s no surprise that Zagadou makes this list as one of the strongest players in Europe.

The 6ft 5in defender towers over most of his opponents and he’s certainly got the muscles to hold them off when they get into striking distance.

With 93 strength in FC 25, he’s the joint-strongest defender in the Bundesliga according to EA.

6. Niklas Sule

This one should come as no surprise. Sule has one of the biggest frames in the Bundesliga and he’s regularly ranked among the strongest players in Europe on previous EAFC titles.

Along with a whopping 93 strength, the guy also has 70 pace which makes him an absolute unit both in the game and in real life. We certainly wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of him.

5. Virgil van Dijk

Big Virg was always going to make the list, wasn’t he? The Liverpool icon regularly outmuscles his opponents to snatch the ball away from them and he’s still at the top of his game today.

With 93 strength in FC 25, EA reckons he’s the strongest defender in the Premier League and we’d probably be hard-pressed to find many fans who would disagree with that.

4. Erling Haaland

Like in real life, Haaland is an absolute goalscoring machine in FC 25. Along with having 93 strength, the Man City forward also has 88 pace and 96 finishing which makes him virtually unstoppable.

While he might be the strongest player in the Premier League, there are three players from elsewhere in Europe who do boast a higher strength stat than the Norwegian robot.

3. Cedric Kipre

After proving himself as one of the best defenders in the Championship with West Brom last season, Kipre got his move to Ligue 1 side Reims in the summer.

For the first time in his career, he’s been given a gold card in the game with a rating of 75. He also ranks as one of the strongest players in Europe with a massive 94 strength.

2. Romelu Lukaku

The Belgian forward hasn’t had the easiest of rides over the years, but he’s now found a new permanent home in Napoli after finally leaving Chelsea.

He’s off to a good start in his new surroundings too with two goals and two assists in his first three league matches for Antonio Conte’s side. Boasting 94 strength in the new game, he’s narrowly kept off the top spot.

1. Duvan Zapata

With a mammoth 95 strength in FC 25, Zapata holds the crown as the outright strongest player in Europe’s top five leagues.

Amazingly, the Colombian forward hasn’t dipped below 90 strength since all the way back in FIFA 16. We certainly don’t have any arguments about him topping this list.