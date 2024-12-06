Some of the biggest names currently playing in the Saudi Pro League could find themselves on the free agents market this summer.

Over the last few years, huge investments have been made into the Saudi Pro League which is now home to some of the biggest superstars in world football.

We’ve taken a closer look at the league and have found five high-profile stars who are all out of contract at the end of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Of the players who are out of contract in 2025, Ronaldo is undoubtedly the biggest name.

The 39-year-old is still the highest-paid player across world football today, taking home a base salary of around £3.2million per week for Al-Nassr.

It’s thought that contract renewal talks between CR7’s representatives and the club are underway as Saudi officials certainly won’t want to lose their prized asset.

While Ronaldo will be 40 by the time his existing contract comes to an end, he still has plenty of life left in those legs of his yet.

He’s already scored 20 goals across all competitions this season and is averaging a goal contribution every 81.86 minutes.

“I don’t know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al-Nassr,” Ronaldo said during an interview in August.

“I’m happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue.”

Neymar

There can be no denying that Neymar’s move to Al-Hilal has been anything other than a total disaster.

Despite earning around £1.6million per week, the Brazilian has only made seven appearances for the club since making the £75million switch from PSG.

After missing 12 months through injury, Neymar returned to action in October but has since picked up another knock which is set to keep him out until the new year.

In his absence last season, Al-Hilal still managed to win a domestic treble and it seems increasingly unlikely that he will extend his contract beyond 2025.

A romantic return to Santos has been rumoured, although the 32-year-old would have to accept a gargantuan pay cut in order to return to his boyhood club.

Daniel Podence

The Portuguese winger could be set for a short stay in Saudi Arabia if he decides to leave at the end of the campaign.

Podence made the switch from Wolves to Al-Shabab over the summer and according to Capology, his deal with the Saudi club expires this summer.

Since making the move to Saudi Arabia, the 29-year-old has only made three appearances as he’s missed a chunk of the season with a muscle injury.

Karl Toko Ekambi

The former Lyon star joined Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq back in January on a one-and-a-half-year contract.

While the 32-year-old had a decent scoring record in the second half of last season, he’s yet to score in the league this year.

With Al-Ettifaq currently sat 13th in the table and Gerrard under pressure to turn things around, whether Ekambi will be offered a new deal remains to be seen.

Moussa Dembele

Another Al-Ettifaq star who is out of contract in 2025 is Dembele.

The former Celtic and Lyon star was the club’s top scorer in 2023-24, but even he has struggled to hit top gear this time around.

With his current deal set to expire at the end of the season, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a few European sides sniffing around him in January.