The 13 teams Cristiano Ronaldo has faced & never won against in his career

Cristiano Ronaldo has got the better of the vast majority of teams that he’s faced during his career, but there are 13 sides that he’s faced and failed to beat.

For those wondering, Atletico Madrid are the opponent that Ronaldo has had the most joy against – having recorded 17 wins against the La Liga giants.

We’ve taken a closer look at Ronaldo’s record and have found the 13 clubs that he’s faced and has never won against.

Note: international teams have not been included on this list.

Al-Hilal

Since joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has faced Al-Hilal in four official matches and he’s failed to beat them in any of those games. Three of the matches ended as a loss and the other as a draw.

Considering Al-Hilal finished 14 points ahead of Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr in the league, there can be little doubt that they rank as the best team in Saudi Arabia right now.

If Ronaldo wants to get his hands on the Saudi Pro League title next year, he’ll need to get one over on Jorge Jesus’ side at some point.

To be fair, Ronaldo did beat Al-Hilal in extra time in the Arab Club Champions Cup, although as that competition is widely considered a friendly tournament, it doesn’t count towards his record here.

Al Ain FC

Technically speaking, Ronaldo has beat Al Ain within 90 minutes, although as Al-Nassr ended up losing the game on penalties, the game does go down as a loss on his record.

Al-Nassr were dumped out of the AFC Champions League by Al Ain and the UAE outfit have since gone on to win the competition, beating Yokohama F. Marinos in the final.

BSC Young Boys

Despite scoring or assisting in both of the fixtures Ronaldo has played against Young Boys, he’s never actually won against the Swiss outfit.

He faced them on two separate occasions in 2018-19 while playing for Juventus, but both games ended in a 2-1 loss for Ronaldo’s side.

Partizan

Sporting were dumped out of the UEFA Cup in the first round back in 2002-03 as Serbian side Partizan got the better of them over two legs.

Ronaldo featured in both games and despite providing an assist in the second leg, that match ended as a draw and the other game was a 3-1 loss.

Leiria

During Ronaldo’s younger years with Sporting, he faced Leiria on two separate occasions but failed to get the better of them in either match. He recorded a draw and loss against them in 2002-03 and hasn’t faced them since.

Gil Vicente

Another team from Ronaldo’s formative years that he never managed to beat. Gil Vicente did the double over Ronaldo’s Sporting in 2002-03, beating them by a combined score of 4-0 over both games.

S.C. Braga

It seems a bit mental that Ronaldo only ever faced Braga once in his career. During his breakthrough year with Sporting, he played 21 minutes against the Portuguese giants and the game ended as a 4-2 loss.

With Ronaldo looking unlikely to return to Europe any time soon, it seems more than likely that this record will be set in stone.

Benevento

During his stint in Italy, Ronaldo only faced Benevento on one occasion and the game resulted in a shock 1-0 loss for Juventus.

Ronaldo played the entire 90 minutes but struggled to make an impact on the game as his side were defeated at the Allianz Stadium.

Burton Albion

Sure, Ronaldo can do it against Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but Burton Albion? Not so much.

During his third season at Man Utd, the Red Devils faced Burton Albion in the FA Cup and the game at the Pirelli ended as a goalless draw, with Ronaldo coming on as a second-half substitute.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s side did win the reverse fixture 5-0, but Ronaldo didn’t feature in that game which means he’s never beaten Burton Albion throughout his illustrious career.

Southend United

The only other English side that Ronaldo has faced and failed to beat is Southend United. Now that’s one to tell the kids about.

Back in 2006-07, Southend pulled off one of the shocks of the century as they beat Man Utd 1-0 in the fourth round of the League Cup. Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes too but struggled to put his stamp on the game.

VfB Stuttgart

On the whole, Ronaldo has a really good record against teams from Germany, but he never managed to get the better of Stuttgart.

He only faced them once in his career in fairness, back in a Champions League group stage game in 2003-04. Despite winning the penalty that Ruud van Nistelrooy converted, United lost the game 2-1.

Fenerbahce

Ronaldo faced Fenerbahce for the one and only time in his career back in 2004-05. The Turkish side ran riot against United on that occasion, beating them 3-0 on the night.

Naval

Sporting were dumped out of the Taca de Portugal by Naval back in 2003-04 and despite playing the full 90 minutes, Ronaldo failed to register a goal or assist as his side lost 1-0.

He’s only faced the Portuguese minnows once in his career and has never had the chance to avenge that quarter-final loss.