The 11 teams Lionel Messi has faced & never won against in his career

Lionel Messi has got the better of the vast majority of the opponents he’s faced, but there are 11 teams that the Argentine wizard has failed to beat throughout his career.

On the opposite end of the spectrum are Sevilla, who Messi has got the better of on 31 separate occasions – more than any other club that he’s faced during his career.

We’ve taken a closer look at Messi and have found the 11 teams that he’s faced and never managed to win against.

Note: international teams have not been included on this list.

UE Figueres

Back in his early years at Barcelona B, Messi faced UE Figueres on two separate occasions, but never got the better of them in either match.

Despite scoring in both games against them back in 2004-05, each of the matches ended as a draw and Messi has never faced them since.

UDA Gramenet

Barcelona were dumped out of the Copa del Rey at the first hurdle back in 2004-05 as UDA Gramenet claimed a shock 1-0 win against the Spanish giants.

Messi played 73 minutes of that game as a fresh-faced teenager but struggled to put his stamp on the game. He also faced UDA Grament during his days with Barcelona B but also failed to beat them on that occasion.

RC Strasbourg

Other than UE Figueres and UDA Gramenet, Strasbourg is the only other team that Messi has faced on more than one occasion and has failed to beat.

During his PSG days, Messi featured in two games against Strasbourg and both matches ended in a draw. During his time in France, Strasbourg were the only team that Messi played against and failed to beat.

With Messi unlikely to return to Europe any time soon, it seems more than likely that this record will be set in stone.

Villajoyosa CF

Messi scored Barcelona B’s only goal of the game against Villajoyosa CF as his side lost 2-1 back in 2004-05. He only got the chance to play the Spanish minnows on one occasion and therefore has never got the better of them.

LA Galaxy

Messi faced LA Galaxy for the first time in his career earlier this year and the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Had it not been for a last-minute equaliser from Messi himself, Inter Miami would have found themselves on the losing side.

With the Argentine playmaker looking likely to stay put in MLS for the foreseeable future, we’re almost certain that he’ll eventually get the better of LA Galaxy.

Colorado Rapids

The only other MLS outfit that Messi has failed to get the better of is Colorado Rapids. He faced them for the first time earlier this season and the game ended as a 2-2 draw, with plenty of chances at either end.

It was Messi who opened the scoring for Inter Miami on the night, but after leading the game 2-1, his side couldn’t hold on for all three points.

Yeclano Deportivo

Back in 2003-04, Messi faced Yeclano Deportivo for the one and only time in his career while playing for Barcelona B. He played the full 90 minutes but failed to score or assist as the game ended as a 1-1 draw.

CF Monterrey

In fairness to Inter Miami, they did a great job to even qualify for the CONCACAF Champions Cup in the first place. They faced Mexican giants Monterrey in the quarter-finals and were well-beaten over two legs.

Messi himself only featured in one of the games against Monterrey and despite providing an assist for Diego Gomez, his side lost 3-1 on the night and were dumped out of the cup.

CE Sabadell FC

Back in 2004, Messi faced CE Sabadell FC for the only time in his career and the game ended as a goalless draw. These days you’ll find Sabadell competing in the third-tier of Spanish football.

Deportivo Aragon

For those wondering, Deportivo Aragon are the reserve side of Real Zaragoza. Despite Messi getting the better of Real Zaragoza on 13 separate occasions, he was never as fortunate against their reserves.

During his days for Barcelona B, Messi faced Deportivo Aragon in 2004 and was on the wrong end of a hammering as his side slumped to a 3-0 loss.

Novelda CF

Another opponent that Messi failed to get the better of during his Barcelona B days. He only faced Novelda CF on one occasion and lost the game 2-1, having played the full 90 minutes.