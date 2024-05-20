Copa America 2024: Endrick and four other young ballers to watch out for in the USA

International tournaments are a prime source of discovery for football fans. At least, they were. Almost every summer would bring a new name to our attention. Entire careers were made, entire futures written because of a big performance on the global stage.

That particular flavour of footballing joy is less common, these days. If you so wish, you can go into a tournament knowing everything there is to know about every player in every squad. That takes away some of the fun, though, as far as we’re concerned.

We’re going to give you just five names to keep an eye on at Copa America 2024. Young ballers with the world at their feet. Some very familiar names, and some perhaps less so. First up, the soon-to-be Real Madrid ‘R9’ regen from Brazil.

Endrick

We’ve already seen some of what the 17-year-old, when he bagged a goal against England at The London Stadium. Endrick followed that up with a goal against Spain in the following match.

We’re going to be seeing a whole lot more of him soon, when he makes his move to the Bernabeu but, first, the Endrick has business to attend to in the United States. We’re calling it now — Endrick is going to light this tournament up and announce himself in Madrid in a cowboy hat, with a plastic six-shooter on his hip.

Dario Os0rio

Chile’s 20-year-old attacker made a move to Europe, joining Midtjylland in Denmark in 2023. Osorio is still unknown enough that the internet has him listed as a midfielder, despite the fact that he quite clearly plays off the right wing, cutting in on his favoured left foot.

Osorio is six feet tall, a lanky-looking inside forward with a good turn of pace and accurate shooting.

Chile may not be the team they once were, and are unlikely to repeat the heroics of 2015 & 2016, but keep an eye on Dario Osorio linking up with Alexis Sanchez in the attacking third.

Savio

Savio was one of the driving forces behind Girona’s march to Champions League qualification for the first time in the club’s history. Technically a Troyes player, he spent the season on loan at fellow City Group club Girona.

The 20-year-old winger only made his international debut for Brazil in that same match vs England, alongside Endrick, but he’s earned himself a call up to Dorival’s Copa America squad. This could be the tournament that really announces Savio to a greater audience outside of Spain.

Ricardo Pepi

Pepi has a great scoring record for USMNT — almost one in two. There’s been a lot of hype around the American forward for some time, and now he’s coming of age, having just won the Eredivisie with PSV.

We advice keeping the 21-year-old on your radar in what is a home tournament for USMNT. Pepi will be keen to impress back in the home of the brave and land of the free or whatever-the-f*ck it is they say.

Sneaky lil Golden Boot? Maybe…

Valentin Carboni

Inter’s teenaged playmaker spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Monza, primarily playing as a classic number 10. The Argentinian of Italian descent can play just about anywhere across the attacking line, though, and he could be a real asset for the Albiceleste in the USA,

Carboni is likely to make his appearances from the bench, with a heavily experienced, star-studded team ahead of him. He the 19-year-old does make it onto the pitch, though, keep your eyes peeled for some silky feet and elegant movement.