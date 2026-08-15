While the Premier League has a reputation for spending a lot of money, it can also sell for big fees.

Ahead of the new season and with the transfer window still open, we’ve ranked each of the current 20 Premier League clubs by the top sale in their history.

20) Coventry City – Viktor Gyokeres (£17.5m)

His return to England may have cost several times more but Coventry made some decent money on their striker in 2023.

The Swede had scored 21 goals in the Championship and Sporting signed him, a decision that proved wise with 29 goals in his first season and then 39 in his second.

19) Hull City – Jarrod Bowen (£22m)

West Ham paid an initial £18m to Hull for Bowen but the player hit performance-related add ons and as such, the deal is valued closer to £22m.

For a club with a rather ropey transfer history, it is a great bit of business and he will likely be central to their attempts to return straight back to the Premier League.

18) Sunderland – Jobe Bellingham (£27m)

Bellingham has followed his brother’s path by making the move to Dortmund and by all accounts, is developing nicely as a footballer.

It seems unlikely he will reach the same peak as his brother but he looks set for a decent career in football.

17) Ipswich Town – Omari Hutchinson (£37.5m)

After being relegated back down to the Championship, Ipswich had a few talents that other Premier League clubs wanted.

Liam Delap’s £30m release clause saw him move to Chelsea but that fee was surpassed by the £37.5m Forest spent on Hutchinson.

It seemed a high price but not one that was ludicrous. Turmoil at the club has meant it has been hard for Hutchinson to show his best but he is only 22 and so could still prove his worth.

16) Arsenal – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£40m)

It is remarkable that Arsenal are this low on the list but they really do not have a good reputation for selling players.

You could argue that for a number of years, they did not have players worthy of big fees and even now that they do, the players are unlikely to want to leave.

You get the feeling this mark could be broken in the next few years but for now Oxlade-Chamberlain’s sale to Liverpool remains Arsenal’s most lucrative departure.

15) Leeds United – Raphinha (£49m)

When he was at Leeds, not many would have predicted Raphinha would soon be in contention for the Ballon d’Or but that sequence of events began with a record sale for the Yorkshire side.

With Barcelona unable to spend huge numbers, they looked for a value in the market and settled on Raphinha, a decision that proved to be a great one.

He has developed into one of the best players in the world and one crucial to current coach Hansi Flick’s system.

14) Fulham – Aleksandar Mitrovic (£50m)

Fulham benefited from the seemingly endless pit of money in Saudi Arabia by selling Mitrovic for a huge fee.

He smashed 43 goals in during Fulham’s successful promotion campaign and then scored 14 in the London club’s first year back in the top flight.

Would they have preferred to keep him? Probably considering he was only 28 but the price offered was far too high and the player wanted to cash in.

13) Bournemouth – Antoine Semenyo (£64m)

Semenyo had a well-known release clause in his contract which meant a winter departure seemed inevitable.

After an excellent first half of the campaign, plenty of big clubs were rumoured to be interested but it was City who won the race.

Semenyo arrived as part of a big January window for the Manchester club and he looks set to play a starring role for years to come.

12) Crystal Palace – Eberechi Eze (£68m)

Eze snubbed interest from Tottenham to move to Arsenal, meaning Palace lost both of their exciting wingers in the space of 12 months.

Eze has not been as crucial to Arsenal as he was to Palace, which was to be expected, and Palace did not exactly spend the money wisely, bringing Brennan Johnson and Jorgen Strand Larsen to the club.

11) Brentford – Bryan Mbeumo (£71m)

Brentford earned their record fee last summer when they sold Mbeumo for £71m to Manchester United.

They had signed him from French club Troyes for a club-record fee of £5.8m in 2019 before making a huge profit in the summer of 2025.

The Premier League net spend table since Mikel Arteta took over at Arsenal in 2019

10) Everton – Romelu Lukaku (£75m)

Lukaku has cost clubs over £350m in his career and a decent chunk of that came from his move to Old Trafford.

Having moved permanently to Everton, the Belgian scored 25 league goals in the 2016-17 season, second only to Harry Kane, and United came calling.

They handed over £75m, making Lukaku the most expensive sale in Everton history.

9) Manchester United – Cristiano Ronaldo (£80m)

Manchester United may have been at the peak of their powers but the football food chain was on full display when Real Madrid took their best player.

The previous summer, Madrid had pushed to sign him, prompting Sir Alex Ferguson to persuade Ronaldo to stay for one more season, which is why the sale in 2009 was relatively straightforward.

Ronaldo confirmed his desire to leave and United accepted a world-record bid of £80m.

Considering he scored 450 goals in 438 games, it was money well spent.

8) Manchester City – Julian Alvarez (£81.5m)

Manchester City are famously happy to let players go if they get the right price and Alvarez wanted out, believing that despite a decent amount of game time, he was not going to be picked for the most important matches.

His destination was Atletico who spent £81.5m to bring him to Madrid but the club is now facing a fight to keep him. Alvarez wants to move to Barcelona but having rejected a €150m bid from Madrid earlier in the summer, Atletico have shown they have no intention of selling.

7) Tottenham Hotspur – Gareth Bale (£85.1m)

While Ronaldo’s sale to Madrid was relatively straightforward, Tottenham and Daniel Levy put up more of a fight.

Spurs seemed resigned to him going but wanted to ensure they received a British record fee for arguably the best player to wear their shirt.

There were conflicting reports of the exact price with Spanish sources saying £77m – perhaps in an attempt to keep Ronaldo happy – but a leaked document confirmed it was £85.1m.

It was money well spent with Bale contributing to five Champions League wins.

6) Brighton & Hove Albion – Moises Caicedo (£115m)

The Brighton to Chelsea trade route has been a highly lucrative one for the Seagulls and the most expensive of those sales was Caicedo.

Brighton bought him for £4m two years beforehand, resulting in a profit of 2,775%.

5) Nottingham Forest – Elliot Anderson (£116m)

After a couple of impressive years at Forest, Anderson always looked bound for one of the Manchester clubs and eventually City got his signature.

It will though be interesting to see how he fits into the City system for he was a firefighter-style player at Forest whereas at the Etihad, he will be asked to help control the tempo as much as he is to break up opposition attacks.

With Rodri potentially leaving, Anderson will become City’s most important midfielder.

4) Aston Villa – Morgan Rogers (£117m)

Chelsea came out of nowhere to poach Rogers away from London rivals Arsenal.

It’s hard to see how this transfer could possibly go wrong given the player’s quality but he would not be the first expensive signing to flop. Time will tell.

3) Newcastle United – Alexander Isak (£125m)

It was a saga that stretched all the way through the summer and finally ended on deadline day but Alexander Isak eventually got his Liverpool move.

A long contract and the player’s striking meant Newcastle refused to budge on their high valuation and Liverpool finally found an acceptable number.

At the time though, it was a question of whether the Anfield side actually needed him but with Hugo Ekitike’s long-term injury, he will be the first choice moving forward.

2) Chelsea – Eden Hazard (£130m)

For Chelsea, they sold Hazard at exactly the right moment for they were able to get a then-record fee while unquestionably enjoying the player’s best years.

When he did get to Spain, Hazard’s body seemed to give up and he was riddled with injuries throughout his Madrid career.

He won the Champions League and two league titles but had little to do with it.

1) Liverpool – Philippe Coutinho (£146m)

Even at the time, this looked an extraordinarily high price and that is an opinion that has only strengthened in the years since.

Coutinho played 106 times for Barcelona, contributing 25 goals and 14 assists but for Barca fans, is the embodiment of everything wrong with the Josep Maria Bartomeu reign.

He didn’t have an obvious spot in Barcelona’s 4-3-3 and to rub salt in the wounds, he even scored against them whilst on loan at Bayern in an 8-2 thumping.

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