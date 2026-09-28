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13 things we loved this weekend: Bazunu, Messi, Modric, Di Maria & more…

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Two veterans who seduced us all over again this weekend.
Two veterans who seduced us all over again this weekend.

There may have been no Premier League action, but the first weekend of the international break saw plenty of moments to savour.

Spain beat England in an entertaining Nations League match, some familiar names popped up in unexpected places and Gavin Bazunu secured his place in Irish history.

Here’s a round-up of the weekend’s best moments with a Planet Football seal of approval.

Gavin Bazunu

He’ll never need to buy a pint of Guinness in Ireland again.

Footballers who took a stand featuring AC Milan, Gavin Bazunu and Paul Breitner

READ: Gavin Bazunu & football’s history of players bravely standing up for their beliefs

Lionel Messi

Another free-kick golazo.

Nestory Irankuda

Outrageous.

Luka Modric

Rolling back the years.

James Trafford

Jordan Pickford has serious competition.

Windsor & Eton

More programme features like this, please.

Jermaine Beckford

Almost as good as that one he scored against Chelsea. Almost.

Angel Di Maria

Still got it.

Iago Aspas

From one of the Premier League’s weirdest Spanish signings to his own statue and stand at Celta Vigo.

Weirdest Spanish Signings Premier League history featuring Ansu Fati, Raul Bravo and more

READ: Ranking the 15 weirdest Spanish signings in Premier League history

Ailton

The kind of hydration break we can get behind.

Werder Bremen legend Aílton served a beer and a shot on the pitch during legends match against Real Madrid
by
u/Imaginary-Reading-63 in
soccer

Dominic Iorfa

A proper own-goal.

This Carlisle commentator

‘Woking. Woking.’

Aedan Scipio

Marc Cucurella by the time of the next World Cup.

Anguillan player Aedan Scipio has his hair pulled twice in under 30 minutes, resulting in two red cards
by
u/IHadThatUsername in
soccer

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Lists And Rankings Things We Loved