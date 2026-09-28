Two veterans who seduced us all over again this weekend.

There may have been no Premier League action, but the first weekend of the international break saw plenty of moments to savour.

Spain beat England in an entertaining Nations League match, some familiar names popped up in unexpected places and Gavin Bazunu secured his place in Irish history.

Here’s a round-up of the weekend’s best moments with a Planet Football seal of approval.

Gavin Bazunu

He’ll never need to buy a pint of Guinness in Ireland again.

READ: Gavin Bazunu & football’s history of players bravely standing up for their beliefs

Lionel Messi

Another free-kick golazo.

WOW! Messi from a near-impossible angle. 😱 pic.twitter.com/h525T5Ey3i — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 27, 2026

Nestory Irankuda

Outrageous.

NESTORY IRANKUNDA WITH A 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐒 FREE KICK AGAINST BRAZIL! 🤯#Socceroos #QLDFootballSeries2026 pic.twitter.com/LkAzbfzuQT — CommBank Socceroos (@Socceroos) September 25, 2026

Luka Modric

Rolling back the years.

“Än kan gubben” 💪 Luka Modric gör sitt trettionde landslagsmål 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/pvpDBNJljR — Viaplay Fotboll (@ViaplayFotboll) September 26, 2026

James Trafford

Jordan Pickford has serious competition.

BIG SAVE from James Trafford 🧤 The Leeds United goalkeeper keeps out Ferran Torres#ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/nj5b8AUSQU — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 26, 2026

Windsor & Eton

More programme features like this, please.

Jermaine Beckford

Almost as good as that one he scored against Chelsea. Almost.

Jermaine Beckford rolling back the years at Goodison Park ⚽️ What a strike from the Everton favourite 🔥#Game4Hope #5Sport pic.twitter.com/NVvKofUO6Y — Channel 5 Sport (@Channel5Sport) September 26, 2026

Angel Di Maria

Still got it.

ÁNGEL DI MARÍA IN THE SUPERCUP FINAL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lzv1hXL0HW — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) September 26, 2026

Iago Aspas

From one of the Premier League’s weirdest Spanish signings to his own statue and stand at Celta Vigo.

READ: Ranking the 15 weirdest Spanish signings in Premier League history

Ailton

The kind of hydration break we can get behind.

Dominic Iorfa

A proper own-goal.

Dominic Iorfa sends a bullet header into his own net as Crewe take the lead against Rotherham 😮 pic.twitter.com/8AhDxricMX — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 26, 2026

This Carlisle commentator

‘Woking. Woking.’

Bad blood between Marquis and Desbois 😅🩸 Wait for it… 👀 pic.twitter.com/SQkmFSNSym — National League on DAZN (@DAZN_NationalLg) September 26, 2026

Aedan Scipio

Marc Cucurella by the time of the next World Cup.

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