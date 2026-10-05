We approached an unprecedented second weekend of an international break with some trepidation. We needn’t have worried.

The Nations League continues to deliver, with England’s frankly ridiculous 7-0 mauling of Croatia the standout result from another weekend that offered considerably more entertainment than expected.

Here are 14 things that met the Planet Football seal of approval this weekend.

Lamine Yamal

He’s backing up his ‘best in the world‘ claims every single week at this rate.

De Lafuente’s reaction to Lamine Yamal’s goal vs Czechia says a lot😂 pic.twitter.com/EG2HuICXiu — Lamine Yamal (@lamine10yamal10) October 4, 2026

Michael Olise

The best fantasy footballer around right now.

Cavan Sullivan

The youngest goalscorer in US men’s national team history.

You’ll be hearing a lot more about this lad in the coming years.

CAVAN SULLIVAN PICKS HIS POCKET AND SENDS IT IN FROM WAYYYYYY DOWNTOWN! #USMNT x @VW pic.twitter.com/tTiumwSPsS — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) October 4, 2026

Anthony Gordon

We’re not sure he meant it, but full marks for improvisation.

What a touch from Anthony Gordon! 🔥 The Barca man squares it to the Real Madrid man and England lead 2-0 ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/31Y1Ojx44M — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 3, 2026

Mateo Kovacic

A miss to bring Danny Baker out of retirement.

A STUNNING miss from Mateo Kovačić 🫣 The Man City man rounds the keeper and misses an open goal. pic.twitter.com/YfPuDehwYf — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 3, 2026

This Croatian banner

At least their maths lessons would come in handy.

Fighting talk in Croatia! 🇭🇷😅 The school children filling the stands in Rijeka have unfurled a banner that reads: ‘IT’S NOT COMING HOME’ #BBCFootball #ThreeLions #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/SLpGSIqAxw — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) October 3, 2026

This Scotland pitch invader

Get Scooby Doo in the squad.

‘Who takes their dog to the football?’ 😂 An unusual pitch invasion in Skopje 🐕#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/Bgrv64hHWq — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) October 3, 2026

This line

Credit to Jonathan Wilson. Football in 2026, eh?

What a brilliant paragraph, laughed out loud at the last sentence of it. https://t.co/wv2FdPN6vh pic.twitter.com/zA2G2MVhoQ — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) October 4, 2026

Edin Dzeko

More tributes like this, please.

🚨Bosnia fans honored Edin Džeko in the 11th minute by lighting flares behind the stadium Džeko played his final match today after 19 years with the national team pic.twitter.com/ZicntBJGGG — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) October 2, 2026

Fernando Forestieri

Another brilliantly random Planet Football-approved transfer.

🐂 Welcome to Oxford, Fernando Forestieri! 🤝 We are delighted to announce the signing of attacker Fernando Forestieri subject to international clearance. 🇮🇹 Maverick. Mecurial. Creative. Fernando is a Hoop! #OCFC pic.twitter.com/kz1rgzuKCL — Oxford City FC (@OxCityFC) October 2, 2026

This witchcraft

Someone get Matt Le Tissier on the case.

How’s he done that then pic.twitter.com/AktxAw59ME — Dundee FC News (@DFCnews1893) October 3, 2026

Irate Libyans

God grant us the confidence to be this certain about something we’re 100% wrong about.

Haha, does the whole Libya team not understand the offside rule? pic.twitter.com/WXoFwoQdqs — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) October 4, 2026

South Korea

Celebrations that go beyond football.

Thomas Kane

Lyrical commentary.

Great bit, rate it pic.twitter.com/rhfMhV95d6 — Fisted Away (@fistedaway) October 2, 2026

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TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every country Harry Kane has scored against for England?

