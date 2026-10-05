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14 Things We Loved This Weekend: Yamal, Olise, Sullivan, Gordon and more

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Lamine Yamal Michael Olise UEFA Nations League October 2026
RIP boring meaningless friendlies. Long live the UEFA Nations League.

We approached an unprecedented second weekend of an international break with some trepidation. We needn’t have worried.

The Nations League continues to deliver, with England’s frankly ridiculous 7-0 mauling of Croatia the standout result from another weekend that offered considerably more entertainment than expected.

Here are 14 things that met the Planet Football seal of approval this weekend.

Lamine Yamal

He’s backing up his ‘best in the world‘ claims every single week at this rate.

Michael Olise

The best fantasy footballer around right now.

France [1] – 0 Italy – Michael Olise freekick 55′
by
u/OptimusCloyster in
soccer

Cavan Sullivan

The youngest goalscorer in US men’s national team history.

You’ll be hearing a lot more about this lad in the coming years.

Anthony Gordon

We’re not sure he meant it, but full marks for improvisation.

Mateo Kovacic

A miss to bring Danny Baker out of retirement.

This Croatian banner

At least their maths lessons would come in handy.

This Scotland pitch invader

Get Scooby Doo in the squad.

This line

Credit to Jonathan Wilson. Football in 2026, eh?

Edin Dzeko

More tributes like this, please.

Fernando Forestieri

Another brilliantly random Planet Football-approved transfer.

This witchcraft

Someone get Matt Le Tissier on the case.

Irate Libyans

God grant us the confidence to be this certain about something we’re 100% wrong about.

South Korea

Celebrations that go beyond football.

Tears of joy and relief in Aichi as the South Korean players celebrate winning an Asian Games gold medal by beating Japan in the final and also secure their military service exemption.
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u/OptimusCloyster in
soccer

Thomas Kane

Lyrical commentary.

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Lists And Rankings Things We Loved