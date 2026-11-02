The pick of this weekend's goals.

Chelsea against Manchester United, Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund and the Milan derby made for a mouthwatering weekend of football.

And the action certainly delivered, with spectacular goals, stunning saves and some gloriously chaotic scenes from South America. We also saw a full-back scoring a hat-trick.

Here are 13 things we absolutely loved from the weekend’s football.

Morgan Rogers

A straight-line worldie. Hatem Ben Arfa would be proud.

What a way to open the scoring! 👏 Morgan Rogers produces a moment of magic for Chelsea ✨ Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max ➡️ https://t.co/WPrcA5ZrQ1 https://t.co/nmW9FE3flR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 31, 2026

Remberance

Come for the seagull, stay for the bloke inhaling his pie.

Lest we Forget https://t.co/LgqPoXmukQ — 🇵🇱 Moder on the Dancefloor 🇵🇱 (@jackalbion96) November 1, 2026

Mike Penders

Some save.

You won’t see many better saves than this from Mike Penders 🤯🧤 Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max ➡️ https://t.co/WPrcA5ZrQ1 https://t.co/8SHCLJqZJa — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 31, 2026

Diego Moreira’s Milan derby free-kick

We need to talk about Todd Boehly’s Talent ID.

Perfect Milan derby free-kick 🎯 Two assists and then this… Diego Moreira is bossing this game. https://t.co/MxR9i8BX29 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 31, 2026

Mike Maignan

“Mamma mia!”

Come for the save, stay for the commentary. 🤩 https://t.co/8iaTTgcewd — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 31, 2026

Julio Enciso

Enciso is the old-school Barclays baller modern football desperately needs more of

Eli Junior Kroupi

A player with a big future ahead of him.

Stop that Kroupi. https://t.co/NlkB7sHoLf — Stop That Football (@stopthatfooty) October 31, 2026

Achraf Hakimi

A hat-trick scoring full-back? Goodness me.

A hat-trick for Hakimi as PSG extended their winning streak to six! 🎩 🙌 https://t.co/8iBeYvchrQ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 31, 2026

Radja Nainggolan

Pick that one out!

☄️ | Radja Nainggolan heeft het niet afgeleerd! 🤩🥷 https://t.co/nPJdYEoSu6 — DAZN België (@DAZN_BENL) October 31, 2026

James Richardson

If you know, you know.

The ‘Halloween derby’ is coming… and it’s such a crucial match for both teams! 🎃 Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan on BBC Two and iPlayer tonight from 7.40pm https://t.co/McnUYL0Sgj — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 31, 2026

Yan Diomande

Some talent.

WHAT A GOAL 🔥 Yan Diomande on the volley fires Real Madrid into a 3-0 lead 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lM63h0j5ch — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 1, 2026

Superclasico

Exactly what you want to see when we dip our toes into South American football.

River Plate were losing and down to nine men while the World Cup winner did this carry-on. Superb.

"What is Montiel doing?! Come on!" 🎙️ Security have to escort the red-carded River Plate player off the pitch after he taunts the Boca Juniors fans 🫢 pic.twitter.com/8uflDpeoXh — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 1, 2026

Inaki and Nico Williams

Imagine your brother setting you up in one of Europe’s most underrated derbies. Stuff of dreams.

The Williams brothers combine for Athletic Club's opener in El Derbi Vasco! 🦁 Nico supplies the perfect ball for Iñaki who finishes over the Real Sociedad 'keeper 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ge5lkPzfwo — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 1, 2026

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