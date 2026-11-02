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13 Things We Loved This Weekend: Rogers, Diomande, Superclasico, Enciso & more…

Yan Diomande Morgan Rogers feature things we loved this weekend
The pick of this weekend's goals.

Chelsea against Manchester United, Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund and the Milan derby made for a mouthwatering weekend of football.

And the action certainly delivered, with spectacular goals, stunning saves and some gloriously chaotic scenes from South America. We also saw a full-back scoring a hat-trick.

Here are 13 things we absolutely loved from the weekend’s football.

Morgan Rogers

A straight-line worldie. Hatem Ben Arfa would be proud.

Remberance

Come for the seagull, stay for the bloke inhaling his pie.

Mike Penders

Some save.

Diego Moreira’s Milan derby free-kick

We need to talk about Todd Boehly’s Talent ID.

Mike Maignan

“Mamma mia!”

Julio Enciso

Enciso is the old-school Barclays baller modern football desperately needs more of

Hull City 2-[2] Ipswich Town – Julio Enciso great goal 74′
by
u/xggq in
soccer

Eli Junior Kroupi

A player with a big future ahead of him.

Achraf Hakimi

A hat-trick scoring full-back? Goodness me.

Radja Nainggolan

Pick that one out!

James Richardson

If you know, you know.

Yan Diomande

Some talent.

Superclasico

Exactly what you want to see when we dip our toes into South American football.

River Plate were losing and down to nine men while the World Cup winner did this carry-on. Superb.

Inaki and Nico Williams

Imagine your brother setting you up in one of Europe’s most underrated derbies. Stuff of dreams.

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