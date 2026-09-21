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11 things we loved this weekend: Salah, Mourinho, Raphinha, Rosenior & more…

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Things We Loved is back on Planet Football after a two-and-a-half year hiatus.
Things We Loved is back on Planet Football after a two-and-a-half year hiatus.

Things We Loved is back on Planet Football and this weekend has provided top moments from Mohamed Salah, Jose Mourinho and others.

For the first time since January 2024, Planet Football has been curating moments from Friday night to Sunday evening that made us smile.

As the season pauses for its first international break, here are 11 things from across the game we couldn’t get enough of this weekend.

Mohamed Salah

Sprinting away to complete his hat-trick like prime Usain Bolt.

Salah rolled back the years against Galatasaray on Saturday.

READ: Mohamed Salah has still got it after glorious hat-trick vs. Galatasaray

Jose Mourinho

The oldest teenager in human history.

Liam Rosenior

We respect Rosenior for giving it back after months of ridicule.

Brian Brobbey

Fast becoming one of our favourite footballers – and now part of another very exclusive club.

Raphinha

Come for the goals, stay for a dribble that sent the cameraman for a hot dog.

Michael Olise

Olise’s first hat-trick for Bayern Munich was something special.

Manuel Neuer

Forty years old and still the ballsiest goalkeeper around.

Andros Townsend

Townsend escaped uninjured… perhaps he’s on to something, after all.

Dinos Mavropanos

Goals for West Ham, assists for the opposition… Mavropanos is the ultimate ‘Makes Things Happen’ defender.

This Derby equaliser vs. Burnley

Keeper got his angles all wrong.

Miguel Borja

Now that’s just showing off.

READ NEXT: Tottenham next? Premier League clubs who ‘won the transfer window’ & flopped

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to score a Premier League hat-trick in the 2020s?

Lists And Rankings Things We Loved