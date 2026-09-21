Things We Loved is back on Planet Football after a two-and-a-half year hiatus.

Things We Loved is back on Planet Football and this weekend has provided top moments from Mohamed Salah, Jose Mourinho and others.

For the first time since January 2024, Planet Football has been curating moments from Friday night to Sunday evening that made us smile.

As the season pauses for its first international break, here are 11 things from across the game we couldn’t get enough of this weekend.

Mohamed Salah

Sprinting away to complete his hat-trick like prime Usain Bolt.

READ: Mohamed Salah has still got it after glorious hat-trick vs. Galatasaray

Jose Mourinho

The oldest teenager in human history.

🚨🚨 | Mourinho brought two pictures of the supposedly two clear red cards at the press conference! pic.twitter.com/Ivie0zO1Vh — Kalshi FC (@KalshiFC) September 20, 2026

Liam Rosenior

We respect Rosenior for giving it back after months of ridicule.

🚨😯 Strasbourg fans were chanting against their former manager Liam Rosenior during the match… after Paris FC won 2-1, he celebrated in front of the Strasbourg fans. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sNFxCeH0W4 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) September 19, 2026

Brian Brobbey

Fast becoming one of our favourite footballers – and now part of another very exclusive club.

Raphinha

Come for the goals, stay for a dribble that sent the cameraman for a hot dog.

This dribble from Raphinha is so nasty to the extent that he even caught the camera man off guard. 😭pic.twitter.com/bUDK3zStJv — MC (@CrewsMat10) September 19, 2026

Michael Olise

Olise’s first hat-trick for Bayern Munich was something special.

Magic Michael Olise 💫 The Frenchman’s first hat-trick for Bayern Munich was special 🇫🇷🤩 pic.twitter.com/tJMGqFM8Ww — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 18, 2026

Manuel Neuer

Forty years old and still the ballsiest goalkeeper around.

Andros Townsend

Townsend escaped uninjured… perhaps he’s on to something, after all.

🤯 Andros Townsend has been involved in an unfortunate accident while warming up for PT Prachup before their Thai Premier League game vs. Pattani. He didn’t get badly injured but was on the bench and played just 1 minute in their 3-0 win. pic.twitter.com/K9Ty9VAxRd — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) September 19, 2026

Dinos Mavropanos

Goals for West Ham, assists for the opposition… Mavropanos is the ultimate ‘Makes Things Happen’ defender.

WEST HAM ARE ALL THE WAY BACK! ⚡️ Mavropanos rises highest and powers home the equaliser! Watch all the action with NOW! https://t.co/56JOZ0NPsr pic.twitter.com/sb1LUciGBr — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 19, 2026

This Derby equaliser vs. Burnley

Keeper got his angles all wrong.

Burnley remain bottom of the Championship after conceding this 90+3′ minute equaliser 😱 pic.twitter.com/lauZrWwu2x — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 19, 2026

Miguel Borja

Now that’s just showing off.

¡GO-LA-ZO! ¡GO-LA-ZO! ¡GO-LA-ZO! Miguel Borja con el primero a nuestro favor con una chilena increíble 🤯👌#ElClásicoDeMéxico pic.twitter.com/NFGNwFLubV — Club América (@ClubAmerica) September 20, 2026

READ NEXT: Tottenham next? Premier League clubs who ‘won the transfer window’ & flopped



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to score a Premier League hat-trick in the 2020s?

