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12 Things We Loved This Weekend: Mourinho, Ward-Prowse, Vennegoor of Hesselink (really) & more

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Jose Mourinho and James Ward-Prowse
Mourinho, Ward-Prowse and more in Things We Loved

The footballing calendar rarely gives us a moment to catch our breath, and this weekend was no exception.

Sunday’s El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona was among the standout fixtures on a packed schedule, but our attention was drawn elsewhere, too.

Here are 12 of the best things we’ve seen this weekend.

Preston Fearon

Left foot, right foot. Outrageous.

West Ham U21 midfielder Preston Fearon’s double halfway line goals vs Burnley U21
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Frank Anguissa

Lovely improvisation.

This goal

Game was called off 15 minutes later. Boo.

These glasses

“Are you wearing the…”

“The John McGinn glasses? Yeah, I am.”

Polish Ekstraklasa

Proper football.

James Ward-Prowse

How refreshing to see a not media-managed non-answer.

Evanilson

Some finish from that angle.

Rafik Belghali

Scenes.

Abdellah Ouazane

17 years old. Remember the name.

The next Vennegoor of Hesselink

“Now that’s a name I’ve not heard in a long time…”

Yep, that’s Jan’s son. A first Eredivisie goal for the 20-year-old.

Mourinho’s knee slide

Careful, Jose.

Alexander Selhikov

Just a goalkeeper scoring a match-winning free kick in the Russian second tier.

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Lists And Rankings Things We Loved