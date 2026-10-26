12 Things We Loved This Weekend: Mourinho, Ward-Prowse, Vennegoor of Hesselink (really) & more

Mourinho, Ward-Prowse and more in Things We Loved

The footballing calendar rarely gives us a moment to catch our breath, and this weekend was no exception.

Sunday’s El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona was among the standout fixtures on a packed schedule, but our attention was drawn elsewhere, too.

Here are 12 of the best things we’ve seen this weekend.

Preston Fearon

Left foot, right foot. Outrageous.

Frank Anguissa

Lovely improvisation.

Zambo Anguissa with a OVERHEAD-KICK to give Napoli the lead 🤯🔥 📺 Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB pic.twitter.com/3v0Va1uLZX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2026

This goal

Game was called off 15 minutes later. Boo.

STRAIGHT FROM KICK-OFF 😱⏳ It didn't take Barrow long to score this afternoon 😅 pic.twitter.com/gmLfYGmiRV — National League on DAZN (@DAZN_NationalLg) October 24, 2026

These glasses

“Are you wearing the…”

“The John McGinn glasses? Yeah, I am.”

These John McGinn glasses from this Villa fan 🤣👏 pic.twitter.com/ZjdV0okea0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 24, 2026

Polish Ekstraklasa

Proper football.

Absolutely incredible stuff from the Ekstraklasa today. Everything about this, from Kamil Glik falling over to the ball finally hitting the net, perfect advert for Polish football pic.twitter.com/20Uq3SO3pB — Stefan Bielik (@prstskrzkrk) October 24, 2026

James Ward-Prowse

How refreshing to see a not media-managed non-answer.

An absolutely GLORIOUS response from James Ward-Prowse when asked about Nuno #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/9D3BwfrSfY — Sam (@Sam__SFC) October 24, 2026

Evanilson

Some finish from that angle.

"What a finish!" 😮‍💨 Evanilson makes it 3-0 to Bournemouth with a stunning goal pic.twitter.com/hPMR78Z3cX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 25, 2026

Rafik Belghali

Scenes.

🇩🇿🪄 This is absolutely quality from Torino wing-back Rafik Belghali. 24-years-old. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/B79OoJpSO9 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 25, 2026

Abdellah Ouazane

17 years old. Remember the name.

Abdellah Ouazane wederom met een 𝙗𝙚𝙖𝙪𝙩𝙮 😍⭐️#spaaja pic.twitter.com/ZhBSGOIXlb — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) October 25, 2026

The next Vennegoor of Hesselink

“Now that’s a name I’ve not heard in a long time…”

Yep, that’s Jan’s son. A first Eredivisie goal for the 20-year-old.

Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink maakt zijn eerste VriendenLoterij Eredivisietreffer 👏#aztwe pic.twitter.com/F6SpKnzzUE — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) October 25, 2026

Mourinho’s knee slide

Careful, Jose.

Don José Mourinho. Es mi pastor. pic.twitter.com/QQe7s2KS6i — Sánchez (@SanchezRM_) October 25, 2026

Alexander Selhikov

Just a goalkeeper scoring a match-winning free kick in the Russian second tier.

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