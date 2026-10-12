14 Things We Loved This Weekend: Henderson, Neuer, Seedorf, Anfield banners & more
Club football returned with a bang this weekend, with Manchester City’s win over Liverpool taking much of the headlines.
Away from the strange occasion at Anfield, we were treated to some old-timers rolling back the years and wonderful moments from across the globe.
Here are 14 things that earned the Planet Football seal of approval this weekend.
Paul Merson
Spot on.
READ: Paul Merson’s Manchester City rant is the antidote to pundit fence-sitters
Kingsley Coman
Cristiano Ronaldo’s head must’ve been on Mars. Lovely stuff.
🚨🚨| WHAT A GOAL!!! WHAT A RUN BY KINGSLEY COMAN WHO HAD RONALDO BUT DECIDED TO FINISH IT HIMSELF!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vGjYQOlrpv
— Kalshi FC (@KalshiFC) October 9, 2026
Jordan Henderson
When did Henderson transform into Andrea Pirlo?
Absolute perfection. 🤌 https://t.co/uZXVSvVltz
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 10, 2026
Liverpool banners
Oasis references, a nod to titles being reallocated, and a load of £££££££s.
READ: 11 of the best anti-Man City banners Liverpool fans unfurled at Anfield
Mexican Women’s Football
That’s the Puskas Award wrapped up.
Gol absurdo no futebol feminino mexicano. Nunca tinha visto um gol assim. https://t.co/8hTyI2dEzV
— Luiz Carlos Largo (@LARGOESPN) October 10, 2026
Pierce Charles
This incredible double save follows four successive clean sheets in the Nations League. Some player.
Pierce Charles produces an outstanding double save as he DENIES Jarrod Bowen from the spot! 🧤 pic.twitter.com/g6Hh7T20rR
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 9, 2026
Nuno Tavares
Arsenal fans won’t remember anything like this.
Nuno Tavares. WOW. 🤯🇵🇹 https://t.co/ZeBKwm87Zr
— Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) October 11, 2026
Manuel Neuer
Never change, Manuel.
READ: Manuel Neuer responsible for breaking crazy Bundesliga record with absolute clanger
Rayo Vallecano protest
Fan action works.
Rayo Vallecano v Athletic Club was abandoned this afternoon at Vallecas following Rayo fans’ protests against the club owner 😮
Paper planes and rubber balls were thrown on to the pitch, and after a 15 minute pause and attempted restart, play couldn’t continue ❌ https://t.co/ymYCn4RAAU
— Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 10, 2026
Hajduk Split vs Dynamo Zagreb
Proper football.
Scenes at the end of Croatian Eternal Derby after playing through torrential rain most of the second half and multiple delays – two big chances 90’+15′
by u/50lipaa in soccer
Seb Fisher
Just a 16-year-old Scot firing them in for Uganda. As you do.
🇺🇬🥶 THE FUTURE OF UGANDA!
𝗦𝗘𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗔𝗡 𝗙𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗥 (𝟭𝟲). https://t.co/4b3aicfkjx
— Rising Stars XI (@RisingStarXI) October 11, 2026
This game
Lunacy.
🤯🍿 En Suecia se acaba de jugar uno de los PARTIDOS MÁS INCREÍBLES que se hayan visto, con ¡11 GOLES EN EL SEGUNDO TIEMPO!
⏱️ 48': AIK 0-1 Brommapojkarna.
⏱️ 55': AIK 1-1 Brommapojkarna.
⏱️ 59': AIK 1-2 Brommapojkarna.
⏱️ 61': AIK 1-3 Brommapojkarna.
⏱️ 65': AIK 1-4…
— Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) October 10, 2026
Clarence Seedorf
His first managerial job since 2019 will be at Corinthians. Some gig.
READ: Clarence Seedorf in Brazil: A perfect swansong in his football utopia
Maldini Kacurri
His namesake would’ve been proud of that one.
Grimsby’s Maldini Kacurri living up to his namesake with one of the most INCREDIBLE blocks you’ll see! 🤯👏 https://t.co/eFWN0uvyZp
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 10, 2026
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