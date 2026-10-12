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14 Things We Loved This Weekend: Henderson, Neuer, Seedorf, Anfield banners & more

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Jordan Henderson turned into Pirlo and Liverpool fans got creative.
Jordan Henderson turned into Pirlo and Liverpool fans got creative.

Club football returned with a bang this weekend, with Manchester City’s win over Liverpool taking much of the headlines.

Away from the strange occasion at Anfield, we were treated to some old-timers rolling back the years and wonderful moments from across the globe.

Here are 14 things that earned the Planet Football seal of approval this weekend.

Paul Merson

Spot on.

Paul Merson on Sky Sports

READ: Paul Merson’s Manchester City rant is the antidote to pundit fence-sitters

Kingsley Coman

Cristiano Ronaldo’s head must’ve been on Mars. Lovely stuff.

Jordan Henderson

When did Henderson transform into Andrea Pirlo?

Liverpool banners

Oasis references, a nod to titles being reallocated, and a load of £££££££s.

Liverpool banner against Man City reading "All of your stars are fading away"

READ: 11 of the best anti-Man City banners Liverpool fans unfurled at Anfield

Mexican Women’s Football

That’s the Puskas Award wrapped up.

Pierce Charles

This incredible double save follows four successive clean sheets in the Nations League. Some player.

Nuno Tavares

Arsenal fans won’t remember anything like this.

Manuel Neuer

Never change, Manuel.

Augsburg, Germany. 10th Oct, 2026. Soccer, Men: Bundesliga, FC Augsburg vs. Bayern Munich, Matchday 5, WWK-Arena. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) reacts after the goal that made it 1-0.

READ: Manuel Neuer responsible for breaking crazy Bundesliga record with absolute clanger

Rayo Vallecano protest

Fan action works.

Hajduk Split vs Dynamo Zagreb

Proper football.

Scenes at the end of Croatian Eternal Derby after playing through torrential rain most of the second half and multiple delays – two big chances 90’+15′
by u/50lipaa in soccer

Seb Fisher

Just a 16-year-old Scot firing them in for Uganda. As you do.

This game

Lunacy.

Clarence Seedorf

His first managerial job since 2019 will be at Corinthians. Some gig.

READ: Clarence Seedorf in Brazil: A perfect swansong in his football utopia

Maldini Kacurri

His namesake would’ve been proud of that one.

READ NEXT: Russell Martin says Leicester managerial change isn’t a ‘quick fix’ when it absolutely is

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Premier League player to be sent off in 2026-27?

Lists And Rankings Things We Loved