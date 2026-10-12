Jordan Henderson turned into Pirlo and Liverpool fans got creative.

Club football returned with a bang this weekend, with Manchester City’s win over Liverpool taking much of the headlines.

Away from the strange occasion at Anfield, we were treated to some old-timers rolling back the years and wonderful moments from across the globe.

Here are 14 things that earned the Planet Football seal of approval this weekend.

Paul Merson

Spot on.

READ: Paul Merson’s Manchester City rant is the antidote to pundit fence-sitters

Kingsley Coman

Cristiano Ronaldo’s head must’ve been on Mars. Lovely stuff.

🚨🚨| WHAT A GOAL!!! WHAT A RUN BY KINGSLEY COMAN WHO HAD RONALDO BUT DECIDED TO FINISH IT HIMSELF!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vGjYQOlrpv — Kalshi FC (@KalshiFC) October 9, 2026

Jordan Henderson

When did Henderson transform into Andrea Pirlo?

Absolute perfection. 🤌 https://t.co/uZXVSvVltz — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 10, 2026

Liverpool banners

Oasis references, a nod to titles being reallocated, and a load of £££££££s.

READ: 11 of the best anti-Man City banners Liverpool fans unfurled at Anfield

Mexican Women’s Football

That’s the Puskas Award wrapped up.

Gol absurdo no futebol feminino mexicano. Nunca tinha visto um gol assim. https://t.co/8hTyI2dEzV — Luiz Carlos Largo (@LARGOESPN) October 10, 2026

Pierce Charles

This incredible double save follows four successive clean sheets in the Nations League. Some player.

Pierce Charles produces an outstanding double save as he DENIES Jarrod Bowen from the spot! 🧤 pic.twitter.com/g6Hh7T20rR — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 9, 2026

Nuno Tavares

Arsenal fans won’t remember anything like this.

Nuno Tavares. WOW. 🤯🇵🇹 https://t.co/ZeBKwm87Zr — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) October 11, 2026

Manuel Neuer

Never change, Manuel.

READ: Manuel Neuer responsible for breaking crazy Bundesliga record with absolute clanger

Rayo Vallecano protest

Fan action works.

Rayo Vallecano v Athletic Club was abandoned this afternoon at Vallecas following Rayo fans’ protests against the club owner 😮 Paper planes and rubber balls were thrown on to the pitch, and after a 15 minute pause and attempted restart, play couldn’t continue ❌ https://t.co/ymYCn4RAAU — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) October 10, 2026

Hajduk Split vs Dynamo Zagreb

Proper football.

Seb Fisher

Just a 16-year-old Scot firing them in for Uganda. As you do.

🇺🇬🥶 THE FUTURE OF UGANDA! 𝗦𝗘𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗔𝗡 𝗙𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗥 (𝟭𝟲). https://t.co/4b3aicfkjx — Rising Stars XI (@RisingStarXI) October 11, 2026

This game

Lunacy.

🤯🍿 En Suecia se acaba de jugar uno de los PARTIDOS MÁS INCREÍBLES que se hayan visto, con ¡11 GOLES EN EL SEGUNDO TIEMPO! ⏱️ 48': AIK 0-1 Brommapojkarna.

⏱️ 55': AIK 1-1 Brommapojkarna.

⏱️ 59': AIK 1-2 Brommapojkarna.

⏱️ 61': AIK 1-3 Brommapojkarna.

⏱️ 65': AIK 1-4… — Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) October 10, 2026

Clarence Seedorf

His first managerial job since 2019 will be at Corinthians. Some gig.

READ: Clarence Seedorf in Brazil: A perfect swansong in his football utopia

Maldini Kacurri

His namesake would’ve been proud of that one.

Grimsby’s Maldini Kacurri living up to his namesake with one of the most INCREDIBLE blocks you’ll see! 🤯👏 https://t.co/eFWN0uvyZp — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 10, 2026

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