The top 10 highest earners in European football in 2024-25: Mbappe, Haaland…

Stars from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United are among the highest-paid footballers across Europe in 2024-25.

With the amount of money in football increasing year upon year, footballers have seen their wages skyrocket over the last few decades.

Using figures provided by Capology, we’ve taken a closer look at the 10 top-earning players who are currently playing in Europe.

=9. Mohamed Salah (£350,000 per week)

With Salah now entering the final year of his Liverpool contract, the speculation surrounding the Egyptian forward is rife.

He’s by far the highest-earning player at the club, although the links to Saudi Arabia aren’t going away any time soon. Watch this space.

=9. Casemiro (£350,000 per week)

The Brazilian midfielder has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, although shifting him off the wage bill won’t be straightforward.

He’s the outright highest-paid player at Manchester United and still has another two years to run on his contract, with the option of an extra year.

During his pomp, Casemiro was worth every penny he was being paid but these days it’s tough to justify his lofty salary.

8. Dusan Vlahovic (£359,000 per week)

The Juventus forward is by far the highest-paid player in Serie A. For context, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is the second highest paid player in the league and he earns over £150,000 less than Vlahovic does.

He ended last season as Juventus’ top scorer although whether he’s justified his £359,000 weekly wage is still up for debate.

7. David Alaba (£364,000 per week)

Taking home £364,000 per week, Alaba earns more than the likes of Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Signed as a free agent in 2021, Alaba has racked up over 100 appearances for Real Madrid and has got his hands on eight trophies during that time.

6. Erling Haaland (£375,000 per week)

We dread to think just how much Haaland is earning when you factor in the amount of goal bonuses that he no doubt triggers on a weekly basis.

His base wage sees him earn £375,000 per week which makes him the second highest-paid player in the whole of the Premier League.

5. Kevin De Bruyne (£400,000 per week)

Even if he only plays about 20 games a season, De Bruyne is still worth the money he’s paid. He spurred Pep Guardiola’s side to the title last season and we wouldn’t be surprised if he makes the difference again next year.

4. Harry Kane (£404,000 per week)

He might have finished last season without a trophy, but given his scoring return for Bayern Munich, it would be harsh to suggest Kane didn’t do his part.

The England skipper bagged 44 goals across all competitions last season and scored more goals than any other player in Europe.

Given he earns a yearly salary of around £21million, last season each of Kane’s goals were worth around £477,000.

3. Kylian Mbappe (£505,000 per week)

Last season at PSG, Mbappe was by far the highest earner in Europe, taking home a weekly salary of around £1.1million.

However, since signing for Real Madrid, he’s dropped down to third on the list. Earning over half a million pounds per week, he is the highest-paid player at the club, although he is earning less money than last year.

He’s not the only superstar that’s accepted a pay-cut over the years too.

2. Robert Lewandowski (£539,000 per week)

Even at 35, Lewandowski still knows how to stick them away with ease. He may no longer be at the peak of his powers, but he still managed to bag a respectable 26 goals last season.

Along with earning £539,000 per week, he no doubt earns a decent amount in goal bonuses too.

1. Frankie De Jong (£606,000 per week)

It’s no wonder he’s happy to stick around at Barcelona. Earning a yearly salary of over £31million, De Jong is now the outright highest-paid player in Europe.

There’s no doubt the 27-year-old is a tidy player for Barcelona, but whether he’s worth the tag as the highest-paid player in Europe, we’re not so sure.