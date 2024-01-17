The top 10 goalscorers across world football in 2023-24: Ronaldo above Mbappe & Kane…

We’re now halfway through the 2023-24 campaign and stars from Bayern Munich, PSG and Al-Nassr are among the top scorers in world football.

Every football club is desperate to get their hands on a goalscorer and luckily for these sides, they have some of the best in the business.

We’ve decided to take a closer look at the 10 players who have scored the most goals throughout 2023-24 so far. For this ranking, we have included players who are currently playing in the top division in their respective counties.

Note: international goals have not been included.

=7. Marcus Haber – 21 goals

In the twilight years of his career, Haber has been enjoying himself in Cambodia. The former Crewe Alexandra forward now plays for Svay Rieng in the Cambodian Premier League and he’s been absolutely tearing things up.

In just 17 games this season, the 35-year-old has managed to bag 21 goals and he is currently on course to win the league title.

=7. Shintaro Shimizu – 21 goals

Haaland? Bellingham? Salah? Pfft. We’re all about the Cambodian Golden Boot race. Japanese forward Shimizu is level with Hamer on 21 goals across all competitions; already his best-ever scoring return.

=7. Santiago Gimenez – 21 goals

It’s no wonder some of Europe’s top clubs have been sniffing around Gimenez, given the excellent scoring numbers he has produced for PSV of late.

The likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham have all been linked with the Mexican forward in recent months after his prolific spell in the Eredivisie. With 21 goals in just 23 appearances, he doesn’t look like slowing down any time soon.

=7. Jordan Davies – 21 goals

The Welsh forward has been in fine form for Connah’s Quay who currently sit second in the Cymru Premier. During this campaign, he’s managed to average a goal every 118 minutes which is good going.

=5. Vangelis Pavlidis – 22 goals

Pavlidis has grabbed plenty of headlines in the Netherlands of late as he is currently enjoying one of his best-ever scoring seasons.

The Greek forward does trail Gimenez in the Eredivisie Golden Boot race, but Pavlidis’ extra goals in the cup competitions place him ahead of his PSV rival on this list.

=5. Luuk de Jong – 22 goals

Following his stint in Spain with Sevilla and Barcelona, De Jong made his return to PSV in the summer of 2022. He’s managed to rekindle his goalscoring touch too with 40 goals in just a year and a half for the Dutch club.

Across all competitions, the 33-year-old has scored 22 goals and he’s also chipped in with nine assists during that time too.

4. Aleksandar Mitrovic – 25 goals

The Serbian forward has been making light work of the Saudi Pro League following his £50million switch from Fulham in the summer.

He’s managed to fire Al Hilal to the top of the league and he’s also been one of the top scorers in the AFC Champions League too.

According to Capology, Mitrovic is earning around £415,000 per week in Saudi Arabia. On that sort of money, you’d expect him to be banging in the goals.

3. Kylian Mbappe – 26 goals

Considered by many as the best player in the world right now, it’s no surprise that Mbappe ranks highly on this list. In the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar, the French forward has taken centre stage at PSG.

He’s managed 26 goals in just 25 games and is currently averaging a strike every 82 minutes. Unsurprisingly, he’s way out ahead in the Ligue 1 Golden Boot race.

2. Harry Kane – 26 goals

Since making the switch to Bayern Munich, Kane has been demolishing Bundesliga defences with ease. The England captain is currently averaging a goal every 75.7 minutes which is a truly staggering return.

He’ll certainly have to be at the top of his game in the second half of the campaign if Bayern Munich want to leapfrog Bayer Leverkusen in the league standings.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 30 goals

Totting up the goals he has scored in the Saudi Pro League, AFC Champions League, King’s Cup and Arab Club Champions Cup, Ronaldo is ahead of the rest of the competition.

He managed to end the calendar year of 2023 as the top goalscorer across world football and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down soon.

Few footballers can hold a candle to Ronaldo’s longevity in the game.

