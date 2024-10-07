The 10 highest paid teenagers in world football in 2024-25: Lamine Yamal absent…

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal does not feature in the top 10 top-paid teenagers in world football, according to industry estimates.

Yamal is widely regarded as the most exciting young footballer on the planet, but according to Capology his current wage packet is ‘just’ €32,115 per week. You imagine that his next contract, be it with Barcelona or another club, will be several times that.

With all estimates via Capology, here are the 10 top-paid teenagers in world football right now, featuring their estimated weekly wages.

10. Youssoufa Moukoko – €57,692

The striker hasn’t quite reached his potential since breaking into the Borussia Dortmund team to make his debut the day after his 16th birthday, but he has plenty of time on his side.

The Bundesliga giants tied down their prized asset with a lucrative contract that runs until 2026. But he’s currently developing his game out on loan at Nice, and you imagine that Dortmund are picking up a decent proportion of his sizeable wages.

A change of environment could well be a good thing for the 19-year-old, who marked his first Ligue 1 start with two goals and an assist in an 8-0 mauling of Saint-Etienne.

9. Marc Guiu – €59,518

Guiu’s move from Barcelona to Chelsea in the summer is a stark warning for what might happen with Yamal if they’re unable to offer the generational talent a sizeable deal.

The 18-year-old La Masia graduate caught the eye last season with goals in La Liga and the Champions League, but the cash-strapped Catalan club were unable to offer renewed terms as favourable as Chelsea.

Still, when it comes to negotiating with Yamal and securing his future, you imagine they’ll be considerably more willing to offer a lengthy contract with massive wages. He’s their new Messi, after all.

8. Vitor Roque – €67,308

As with Moukoko, you’d think that Barcelona are paying a considerable part of Vitor Roque’s salary while he spends the 2024-25 campaign out on loan at Real Betis.

The Brazilian forward only arrived at the Camp Nou in January but struggled to nail down regular starts and scored just two goals. More minutes elsewhere could be the best thing for him for now.

7. Pau Cubarsi – €76,923

Another Barcelona starlet not named Yamal, Cubarsi looks unerringly mature for a 17-year-old centre-back.

He broke through last season under Xavi, appearing totally at ease already on big Champions League nights, so it was no wonder he was offered a healthy deal at the end of the campaign.

The defender remains contracted at the Camp Nou until 2027.

6. Endrick – €80,000

People were talking up Endrick as a generational talent when he first broke through at the age of 14 back in Brazil. It was back in December 2022 when Real Madrid announced they’d come to an agreement to sign the rising star, back when he was still 16.

Imagine negotiating an €80,000-a-week deal two years before you’re legally allowed to buy a pint. Our head would be on mars.

5. Archie Gray – €89,277

Having shone for his boyhood club Leeds United last season, an Elland Road departure appeared inevitable when they suffered heartbreak in the play-off final.

You just don’t keep players that talented in the Championship, and Gray set a new transfer record for a player that had never played in the top tier – his £30million fee eclipsing what Borussia Dortmund paid for Jude Bellingham a few years back.

He’s now the second highest-paid teenager in the Premier League. Ange Postecoglou has been patient with the summer signing, bedding him in slowly in the cup competitions, but he’s already shown a lot of promise.

4. Mathys Tel – €96,154

The Bayern Munich wonderkid has drawn comparisons to compatriots such as Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema thanks to his pace, dribbling and finishing ability.

For now he has to be patient, behind Harry Kane in the pecking order at the Allianz Arena, but Bayern are evidently great believers in his ability with a mammoth contract that runs to 2029.

3. Arda Guler – €100,000

Endrick isn’t the highest-paid young gun at the Bernabeu.

Guler struggled to make it beyond the periphery in his debut season but he demonstrated his outrageous talent in Turkey’s memorable Euro 2024 run. He looks ready to step up and play a big role for Los Blancos, having signed a six-year deal when he joined from Fenerbahce last year.

2. Leny Yoro – €136,892

It’s easy to forget amid Manchester United’s current struggles that they’re currently making do without one of the highest-rated young defenders in Europe.

The Red Devils won the race for Yoro’s signature and have handed him a contract that runs until 2029. He’s yet to make his competitive debut after getting injured in pre-season.

1. Warren Zaire-Emery – €161,538

PSG had to stomach losing their biggest star on a free transfer in the summer but they’ve made moves to make sure that their biggest homegrown prospect won’t be following suit.

The 18-year-old looks as though he possesses all the tools in his arsenal to become one of Europe’s top midfielders, if he’s not already, and it looks as though his future lies at the Parc des Princes. Back in 2022 he signed a monster deal that runs until 2029.