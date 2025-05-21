Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United stars feature in the list of the top 10 Europa League goalscorers of all time.

Some of the same sides often find themselves in the knockouts, so a lot of star players can put their stamp on the tournament year in, year out.

Here, we have looked into the 10 highest-scoring individual players in the competition’s history, including its time as the UEFA Cup before 2009-10.

=9. Aritz Aduriz (26)

Former Athletic Club striker Aduriz had multiple seasons in his career in which he banged in more than 10 LaLiga goals.

A clearly proficient goalscorer, he took his talents to the Europa League in six separate seasons.

In 39 games in the competition – only ever for Athletic – the Spaniard scored 26 goals, ending with one of the best goals-per-game ratios of anybody on the list.

=9. Alexandre Lacazette (26)

Lacazette has played in the Europa League with Arsenal and Lyon, and has made good progress through the competition with both clubs.

In 2018-19, he reached the final with the Gunners, scoring four goals and assisting one in the three games directly preceding the final, which was lost to Chelsea.

In 2024-25, with Lyon, Lacazette scored four goals, including one in the quarter-final loss to Manchester United.

The Frenchman’s total tally in the competition is currently 26 goals in 58 Europa League games.

=7. Romelu Lukaku (27)

Lukaku has played for more clubs (four) than all but one other player on this list in the Europa League.

He’s scored 27 goals, and has bagged more for Everton (eight) than he has any other club, despite only playing nine games for them in the competition.

Lukaku reached the final with Inter in 2020 and though he scored – as he did in every game he played that season – they lost 3-2 to Sevilla.

=7. Bruno Fernandes (27)

Somewhat surprisingly, Manchester United star Fernandes has racked up 57 appearances in the Europa League.

Though the Red Devils have not been the dominant force they once were while he’s been there, the Portuguese has still played 25 Champions League games, too.

In the secondary European competition, he has 27 goals, which include seven this season, with a hat-trick and a brace included in that tally.

Fernandes has the opportunity to score in one more game in this season’s Europa League, given United will play in the final, against Tottenham.

6. Edin Dzeko (28)

Like Lukaku, Dzeko has played for four different clubs in the Europa League. He’s scored more goals for Roma (17) than he has for any other club in European competition.

The Bosnian attacker also scored a few for Manchester City before they became Champions League regulars. A handful of his goals came before the rebrand to the Europa League in 2009-10.

5. Dieter Muller (29)

Muller, a German attacker who played in the 70s and 80s, scored 29 UEFA Cup goals in 36 games.

He scored three hat-tricks, including one game in which he bagged four goals for Koln against IA Akranes in a 6-0 victory.

=3. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (30)

One of the most famous names in the history of the competition, Huntelaar scored 30 goals, playing in the competition in both forms it has taken.

He scored 11 goals for Ajax when it was called the UEFA Cup, and all 14 goals in its branding as the Europa League game in a Schalke shirt.

A small stint as a Heerenveen striker in his early career make up Huntelaar’s 30 goals.

=3. Radamel Falcao (30)

For a while, Falcao held the record for the most goals in the competition after its rebrand to the Europa League, having never played in it as the UEFA Cup.

His 30 Europa League goals came in 31 games and just three seasons. That’s a very impressive scoring record and it’s no surprise that he won it twice, with Atletico Madrid and Porto.

Falcao scored an impressive 17 goals in one season of the competition when Porto won it in 2010-11, and the following season, he scored 12 goals – including a brace in the final – as he went back-to-back, but was a champion with Atletico this time.

2. Henrik Larsson (31)

Larsson’s nine seasons of UEFA Cup football are the equal most of anyone on this list, along with Huntelaar and Dzeko.

He played in the competition for three clubs, though the majority of his games (31) and goals (24) came with Celtic.

He also scored six times in the European competition for Helsingborgs and once for Feyenoord.

Larsson never won the competition, and though he did win the Champions League, he was less effective in that competition than he was in the UEFA Cup.

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (34)

In seven seasons, Aubameyang managed to become the Europa League’s record scorer, while never winning the competition.

It was in 2023-24 when the Gabon striker beat Falcao to become the record striker since the rebrand.

That was his most successful season in terms of goals, with Aubameyang hitting the net 10 times as Marseille reached the semi-finals. He’d previously reached both the semis and the final with Arsenal.

In 2018-19, when the Gunners made it to the final, Aubameyang had a huge hand, netting a hat-trick against Valencia in the second leg of the semis, before Chelsea made light work of Arsenal in the final.

