9 transfer deadline day deals you might’ve missed: Zaha, Abraham, Broja…

The end of the transfer window comes thick and fast after a summer of negotiations and rumours, meaning plenty of late deals fly under the radar.

With clubs desperate to get one or two last pieces of business done before the window slams shut until January, the rumour mill goes into overdrive and it becomes incredibly easy as fans to get lost in the malaise of Sky Sports yellow.

But now that the window has officially closed, we’ve rounded up all the transfers that didn’t dominate the headlines which you might well have missed.

Wilfried Zaha – Galatasaray to Lyon (loan)

Just a year after his high-profile switch to Turkey on a free transfer, Zaha has packed his bags once again and moved to France, signing for Lyon on a season-long loan.

The Ivory Coast international made 42 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 10 goals, and had been linked with a return to Crystal Palace after just one season, but has instead signed for the French side – who are coincidentally co-owned by Palace co-owner John Textor.

Tammy Abraham – Roma to Milan (loan)

Abraham started brilliantly in Rome under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho in 2021-22, but after a long injury absence and a change of manager, he’s now starting afresh up in the north of Italy.

A deal has been agreed that sees the 26-year-old head out on loan to Milan with Alexis Saelemaekers heading the other way to Roma.

Sam Johnstone – Crystal Palace to Wolves

The Eagles’ capture of fellow former United goalkeeper Dean Henderson last summer has now caught up with Johnstone, who lost his place as first-choice keeper towards the end of last season and has remained out of favour since.

As a result, Wolves have swooped in and signed the four-times-capped England international for a £10million fee, on a four-year deal. He’ll likely replace Jose Sa as first choice, but will need to start fast to endear himself to fans given that he spent four years with rivals West Brom.

Neto – Bournemouth to Arsenal (loan)

Is it really transfer deadline day without a goalkeeper from a lesser club randomly joining one of the best teams in the league, purely to make up the numbers and leave everyone scratching their heads?

Bournemouth have bolstered their own goalkeeping ranks with the loan signing of Kepa from Chelsea, leaving 35-year-old Neto out of favour. Arsenal have had trouble getting a deal for Joan Garcia over the line and with Aaron Ramsdale sold to Southampton, they needed a backup.

A deal that benefits everybody involved, the veteran Brazilian has joined the club and will provide experience and competent backup to David Raya. It’s funny old business, this goalkeeper stuff.

Mohamed Simakan – RB Leipzig to Al Nassr

Despite being only 24 and highly rated within the European game, Simakan has headed to the Middle East to sign for Al Nassr, where he becomes teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozovic and others.

The Saudi Pro League side have agreed to pay around €45million/£37.8million for the French defender. Barcelona and Newcastle had been linked, but a move never materialised.

Nat Phillips – Liverpool to Derby County (loan)

Somehow, Phillips is still on the books at Liverpool. Yes he exists, no he’s not a figment of your imagination from COVID, yes that game at San Siro actually happened.

The defender will spend the season on loan in the Championship with Derby County.

Armando Broja – Chelsea to Everton (loan)

After a move to Ipswich fell through, Everton swooped in at the eleventh hour and managed to bolster their squad with the loan signing of Broja, signing until the end of the season with an option to buy for £30million.

The catch? Broja cannot make his debut until October at the earliest due to a foot injury. Not an ideal start.

Reiss Nelson – Arsenal to Fulham (loan)

Another player who looked set to move to Ipswich, Nelson changed his mind mere minutes before the transfer window slammed shut at 11pm BST and instead opted to sign for Fulham on a season-long loan.

Kieran McKenna’s side cannot catch a break.

Maxwel Cornet – West Ham to Southampton (loan)

Cornet’s move to West Ham after a brilliant spell at Burnley looked like shrewd business at the time, but the 27-year-old never really settled in and has now been loaned out to Southampton.

The Saints will be desperately hoping he can recapture some of the magic he produced at Burnley and Lyon.