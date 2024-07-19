6 shock transfers across Europe you may have missed during Euro 2024

There’s been a lot going on this summer, hasn’t there? The Euros, a Copa America, a general election, ex-presidents getting ear piercings, Olympics just around the corner… It’s all happening. Easy to miss a transfer story or two, then.

We’ve been mining the database coalface for stories you might have missed, and plenty of stuff has passed us by as well.

We’ve picked out six European transfers that may have slipped under your radar this summer. Let nothing slip through your net. We begin with one of the breakout stars of Euro 2024.

Georges Mikautadze: Ajax to Metz to Lyon

Mikautadze spent the 2023-24 season on loan at Metz from parent club Ajax. On the 1st July, midway through Euro 2024, the French club—who had been relegated to Ligue 2—made that transfer permanent for the sum of €13m.

However, Georgia smashed it at their first major tournament as an independent nation, and Mikautadze was vital to that effort, leading the line and finishing joint top scorer in the whole competition.

That prompted Lyon to pay €18.5m to Lyon for the striker, meaning he’ll be playing Europa Conference League football instead of Ligue 2. Mikautadze didn’t play a single game for Metz after signing permanently.

Sergio Gomez: Manchester City to Real Sociedad

Gomez is 23 years old, very talented, and short of playing time, having made 38 appearances in all competitions since joining Man City in 2022, unable to break into the first XI ahead of Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake.

He also faced the potential return of Joao Cancelo (although you’d imagine the Portuguese will be moved on).

Real Sociedad saw an opportunity and snapped the versatile Spanish wingback/midfielder up for a very modest €9m. Good business from the Basque Country boys, we reckon.

Hugo Ekitike: PSG to Eintracht Frankfurt

Before Newcastle signed Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike was the name being touted to step into the striker/left-wing role in the Toon’s new big-money era.

Instead, the young French forward opted for Paris Saint-Germain, where he scored a grand total of four goals, was loaned to Eintracht Frankfurt, and has now been sold to the Germans for €16.5m.

Meanwhile, Isak has proven himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League.

Ben Godfrey: Everton to Atalanta

Remember when Cristiano Ronaldo saw his penalty against Slovenia saved by Jan Oblak, and the Portuguese lad started crying (again)?

Well, whilst that was happening, on July 1st 2024, Ben Godfrey slipped away to Bergamo and signed for Atalanta.

The Italians chucked about €12m Everton’s away, and another Brit will be playing Serie A football this season. That makes at least eight, as far as we can see.

Hiroki Ito: Stuttgart to Bayern Munich

The Japanese centre-back’s stock has risen astronomically since joining Stuttgart in 2021, first on loan and then permanently.

Stuttgart finished second in the Bundesliga in 2023-24, ahead of Bayern Munich, and so Bayern did what Bayern does best and signed Die Roten’s best centre-half.

There’s some debate about how much Ito cost the Bavarians, but we understand his release clause was triggered, which was somewhere between €23.5m-3om.

Assan Ouedraogo: Schalke to RB Leipzig

The 18-year-old midfielder only made his professional debut last season, but his potential is sky-high.

One of the few bright sparks in Sschalke’s dismal recent history—they just about managed a midtable finish in the Bundesliga 2. last season—Football Manager fans will be familiar with this wonderkid.

RB Leipzig are aware of Ouedraogo’s talent too, as it turns out, and coughed up €10m to secure the teenager’s signature.