The January transfer window is open and the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Darwin Nunez and Matheus Cunha have been dominating the rumour mill. But some clubs are already looking ahead to the summer.

Nowadays, particularly with young talent from South America, it’s becoming increasingly common for top clubs to get their ducks in order early and agree deals months or even years in advance.

We’ve identified five transfers that have already – either reportedly or concretely – been agreed for the 2025 summer transfer window.

Martin Zubimendi

Take this one with a pinch of salt.

Zubimendi appears hell-bent on being the modern-day Leandro Damiao, a daily fixture of the transfer gossip column round-ups without actually going anywhere, having turned down Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool in recent years gone by.

But it sounds like this might be the summer he finally departs Real Sociedad. The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that Arsenal have “reignited their long-term pursuit”.

But The Mail are a bit more emphatic, starting their report with the words “Arsenal WILL land long-term target Martin Zubimendi at the end of the season.”

Let’s see how this one plays out. But it sounds as though this one has legs.

Estevao Willian

Someone call Stevie Wonder. Unlike Zubimendi, this one’s signed, sealed, delivered. And has been for ages.

Back in June, Chelsea announced that they’ve agreed a fee with Palmeiras to sign highly-rated wonderkid Estevao Willian. He’ll join up with Enzo Maresca’s Blues squad in the summer, after he turns 18.

He’s been talked up as one of South America’s brightest talents since Neymar. Get hyped.

Kendry Paez

Another wonderkid set to join Chelsea after he turns 18, prodigiously talented Ecuadorian midfielder Kendry Paez has put pen to paper on a deal that sees him arrive at Stamford Bridge in July.

He doesn’t turn 18 until May but he’s already got 17 full international caps under his belt and he represented Ecuador at last summer’s Copa America.

Chelsea paid through their teeth to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, but this time they’ve learned their lesson and gone straight to the source – Independiente del Valle.

Gabriel Carvalho

Here’s a player you might not have heard of. And, given the clubs involved, it’s a transfer that would likely have passed you by completely when it takes place in the summer.

It’s one worth noting, though, if only as evidence of a changing football world. Seventeen-year-old Brazilian midfielder Carvalho only has a handful of games under his belt, but he’s already caught the attention of scouts and been snapped up.

But it’s not a top European club that have secured the teenager’s services. He’s signed for Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah. They’re not just signing ageing megastars, but rising talent too.

Luka Vuskovic

Tottenham have looked a little light in defence of late but they do have reinforcements on their way… in the summer.

All the way September 2023, Spurs announced they’d agreed a deal to sign talented young centre-back Vuskovic from Hajduk Split. He was only 16 at the time, but he turns 18 in February and has been developing his skills in the meantime.

Vuskovic is both the youngest-ever player to play in the Croatian top flight and Hajduk Split’s youngest-ever goalscorer. This season he’s shone out on loan at Belgian side Westerlo, for whom he’s scored six times in 21 games. Reminder: he’s a centre-back.