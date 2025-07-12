7 transfers that were protested by fans: Madueke, Ronaldo, Pogba…

Noni Madueke’s imminent move from Chelsea to Arsenal has resulted in some very unhappy reactions from sections of the Gunners supporter base- but it’s not the first time a potential transfer has resulted in fan protest.

All the furore around the Madueke move has inspired to take a look back at some other notable instances of fanbases losing their sh*t over not wanting to sign a player – from rivalries, political leanings or simply because they think they’re not good enough.

Here are seven transfers that were protested by supporters.

Noni Madueke to Arsenal

There aren’t exactly thousands lining the streets in opposition to Arsenal signing Madueke from Chelsea, but the Very Online dissent – including a petition with thousands of signatures and a #NoToMadueke trending hashtag (how very 2016) – has spilled out into the real world.

Murals outside the Emirates have been defaced following the reports of the imminent transfer. A c-bomb now accompanies Mikel Arteta’s picture alongside a few further messages of Arteta Out for good measure.

Football’s gone a bit weird, hasn’t it? Switch it off and back on again.

Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid

We very much doubt this one would have ever materialised, but as spurious as the rumours were – back when Ronaldo was out of favour and unhappy in his second stint at Manchester United – Atletico Madrid’s fans nevertheless took it upon themselves to voice their displeasure.

“With the possibility that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo is something more than a simple rumour without any basis, we show our complete rejection to a hypothetical signing by our club, as we also made public last July 19 via social media,” read the statement from the fan group.

“The mentioned player represents the antithesis of the values which make up the identity of our Atleti, which are the effort, generosity and humility.

“Even with the possibility, not probability, that a player in clear decline like Cristiano Ronaldo could assure a trophy, we would not accept his signing.

“The sense of belonging to our Atletico feeling is not something within his reach, unfortunately for him, so that he would never be able to achieve our love or recognition.

“So, we ask the club to reject his possible signing, if that is what they have considered, in any moment.”

Ronaldo ended up kicking his heels at Old Trafford for another half a season before taking the Saudi Pro League dosh.

Paul Pogba to PSG

“Pogba, you should listen to your mother. She doesn’t want you here, neither do we,” read one banner from PSG’s ultras after the World Cup winner was strongly linked to the perennial Ligue 1 champions back in 2021.

Pogba was born and raised in Lagny-sur-Marne – located in the eastern suburbs of Paris – but he isn’t a popular figure among the hardcore PSG supporters due to his reported support of their arch-rivals Marseille.

“When we see some comments that we don’t like, we’re like ok, it’s a free opinion,” Pogba’s wife Maria Zulay reacted in an Amazon Prime documentary.

“We live in a free world, everybody can give their opinion, we’re not the kind of people that look at the news.”

Now set to play in France for the first time in his professional club career after signing for Monaco, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of reception he gets at the Parc des Princes.

Roman Zozulya to Rayo Vallecano

“Vallecas is no place for nazis, nor for you, Presa. Go now!” read a banner from Rayo Vallecano’s famously left-wing fanbase after the club announced the loan signing of Ukrainian striker Zozolya.

The supporters were incensed by Zozolya’s reported links to far-right groups in his home country and made their feelings clear.

“Unfortunately my arrival in Spain was accompanied by a misunderstanding by a journalist who knows very little about the reality of my country and my own career,” the Ukraine international responded in a statement.

“I arrived at Seville airport wearing a shirt with the badge of Ukraine. This journalist reported that I was wearing a shirt from a paramilitary group, whose badge is distinguished from the badge of my country,” added Zozulya.

“Betis asked for the article to be removed, which it was immediately after they (the newspaper) recognised their error and apologised.

“As I stated at my presentation with Real Betis (last year), I’m not linked to any paramilitary or neo-nazi group.

“I did an important task in Ukraine collaborating with the army to protect my country as well as helping children and the most disadvantaged, all in very difficult times while Ukraine was at war.

“I know that that work fits exactly with the social values that Rayo Vallecano and their fans, whose support for the club is unconditional.”

Zozulya never made an appearance for Rayo and spent the remainder of the season sidelined after his contract was terminated.

Joey Barton to West Ham

West Ham had reportedly booked a medical to sign the midfielder as a free agent following his release from QPR in the summer of 2015. But the move never went ahead after a noisy backlash from the Hammers’ faithful.

“A vocal minority of West Ham fans reacted like they were about to be represented by a serial killer,” Barton wrote in his 2016 autobiography.

“That’s life and there’s no bitterness on my part.”

Nine years on we’d be amazed if he’s kept up the zen approach, given that bitter, toxic whinging is very much his M.O these days.

Juan Cuadrado to Inter

Inter fans protested outside the club’s headquarters after news broke the club were planning on signing the Colombian winger on a free transfer in 2023.

Cuadrado was not a popular player at the San Siro thanks to his eight years (and 11 trophies) with the Nerazzurri’s bitter rivals Juventus.

“Until today you have done everything to make yourself hated, if that’s not what you want it’s up to you to show it,” was the message unfurled on a banner when he arrived to undergo his medical.

The veteran did win another Scudetto during his one and only season with Inter, but he didn’t exactly win the fans over. He made just 12 appearances for the club, notching zero goals and two assists.

Gennaro Gattuso to Tottenham

Not a transfer, this one. As far as we’re aware, the pint-sized Italian never came close to moving to White Hart Lane during his noughties playing pomp. We’re sure Joe Jordan would’ve had a thing or two to say had they tried.

So you can consider this one your bonus ball – but it’s one that very much fits the theme of this article. A precursor to Madueke, #NoToGattuso trended on Twitter as the club’s fans responded to ‘controversial’ (read: stoneage) comments the former AC Milan midfielder had previously made on gay marriage and women playing football.

Gattuso reportedly made Spurs’ shortlist during their protracted search in the summer of 2021.

“We can and do communicate supporter sentiment to the decision makers at the club, and have done so very clearly on this occasion”, the Tottenham Hotspur Supporter Trust tweeted.

“We are aware of and acting on your concerns around potential managerial candidates.”

