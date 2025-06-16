Things have been a bit different this summer, with top clubs including Real Madrid, Tottenham, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are among the clubs who have got straight to business in the early transfer window ahead of the Club World Cup.

You’ll no doubt be aware of all the major big-money deals involving household names, but what about the moves that have gone under the radar?

We’ve rounded up five transfers from the summer of 2025 that you might have missed.

Marquinhos – Arsenal to Cruzeiro

Given how Arsenal unearthed a gem in Gabriel Martinelli, there was hope that their Brazilian scouting network had struck gold once again when they signed Marquinhos from Sao Paulo.

But it’s safe to say that’s not how things have worked out. The young winger had only scored a grand total of four career goals for his boyhood club when he left for the Gunners, and he’s only doubled that tally in the three years since.

One goal in a rare Europa League appearance for Mikel Arteta’s side, one goal out on loan at Norwich City, and two on loan at Fluminense.

He’s now signed for Cruzeiro on a permanent deal for a nominal fee after spending the first half of 2025 out on loan. Here’s hoping he’ll finally kick on at a more settled home.

Armin Pecsi – Puskas Academy to Liverpool

Kerkez this, Wirtz that.

The champions are doing serious business as they look to rebuild the squad further in Arne Slot’s image, but away from the major headline-dominating deals they’re also bolstering their youth ranks with one eye on the future.

Georgia international Giorgi Mamardashvili finally arrives to challenge Alisson for the spot between the sticks, while long-serving back-up Caoimhin Kelleher has departed for Brentford. But there’s also the arrival of 20-year-old Pecsi, rated as one of the most promising young ‘keepers in Europe.

Don’t expect him to be playing for Slot’s first team any time soon, but he’s one to keep an eye on.

“I’ll try to do my best on and off the pitch and in six months or a year, I’ll reach a level where I can develop even further in another league on loan,” he told Hungarian outlet M4 Sport.

CJ Egan Riley – Burnley to Marseille (free)

If you kept one eye on the Championship last season, you’ll no doubt be aware of Burnley’s exemplary defensive record.

Scott Parker’s men broke all kinds of records as they notched 100 points and conceded just 16 goals in 46 games.

Unfortunately for the Clarets, they’ve lost one of the totems of last season. With star goalkeeper James Trafford also linked with a move away, Parker will have his work cut out to keep his team as solid next term.

There was hope that Egan Riley would extend his deal at Turf Moor following their promotion to the Premier League, but the 22-year-old has instead decided to take on a new challenge overseas at Marseille.

The England Under-21 international joins the likes of Mason Greenwood, Adrien Rabiot, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Neal Maupay in Roberto De Zerbi’s eclectic squad.

Luca Marianucci – Empoli to Napoli

You know that Kevin De Bruyne has joined the reigning Serie A champions. We can’t wait to see how the Belgian playmaker fares under Antonio Conte.

That signing is obviously one for the here and now, but Napoli are also making moves for the long-term after signing 20-year-old defender Marianucci from Empoli.

Senior Italy caps look inevitable for the rising star. Under Conte’s guidance, it wouldn’t be a major surprise if Marianucci blossoms into one of Europe’s top young centre-backs.

Christian Ordonez – Velez Sarsfield to Parma

If you regularly peruse the gossip columns, you might recall Ordonez getting linked with Manchester United back in January.

That came to nothing, but the immensely talented 20-year-old has made his long-awaited move across the Atlantic by going from Velez Sarsfield to Serie A outfit Parma.

The Argentinian midfielder already has a lot of experience and played a starring role in Velez Sarsfield’s Argentine Primera Division title victory last year.

Parma could be a smart move for the youngster. It’ll provide him the platform to get accustomed to a new league and environment without the scrutiny and pressure that comes at one of Europe’s elite clubs.

Ordonez certainly possesses the potential to go on and use Parma as a stepping stone to bigger things. Remember the name.

