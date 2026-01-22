Real Madrid, PSG and Liverpool are among some of the European heavyweights who won’t be completing a historic treble or quadruple this season, having gone out of the cup competitions already.

There are still 12 teams across Europe’s five major leagues (Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Premier League, La Liga and Serie A) who could – mathematically speaking – go on and win every major trophy on offer in 2025-26.

We’ve ranked the 12 sides in Europe who could complete the full set of trophies (either a quadruple or a treble, depending) from the least to most likely.

12. Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen are not making up 21 points on Bayern. Forget about anything else. Next.

11. Newcastle United

The Magpies aren’t overturning a two-goal deficit on Manchester City in the League Cup semis. They aren’t making up 17 points on Arsenal. Next.

10. Chelsea

We could and probably should give Chelsea a similarly short shrift here.

Given their ability to produce statement-making big-game displays (PSG, Arsenal, Barcelona), it’s not completely out of the question that Chelsea go on and win a third Champions League. The last two looked just as unlikely at this point in the season.

One trophy would be a great return for Liam Rosenior this season. Two would be superb. Three or four and he can chat all the Steven Bartlett b*llocks he likes.

9. Monaco

Les Monegasques were hilariously rubbish in their 6-1 tonking at Real Madrid.

They’re nowhere near it, as evidenced by them sitting 9th in Ligue 1 and 20 points behind surprise league leaders Lens.

And yet they’re still more likely to complete a full house than Chelsea.

8. Marseille

Did you see Marseille against Liverpool? Roberto De Zerbi’s rabble are not winning Ol’ Big Ears.

But they’re arguably favourites for the Coupe de France after PSG’s shock elimination at the hands of noisy neighbours Paris FC.

We can’t see them making up seven points on the Parisiens in Ligue 1, though.

8. Napoli

Conspiring to throw away a lead and draw against ten-man FC Copenhagen is just the latest entry in the ongoing ‘Why is Antonio Conte so useless in Europe?’ series. Napoli are not a serious Champions League team.

The reigning Serie A champions are outside of the Champions League’s top 24 and have Chelsea to come on the final day. Every chance they bottle it completely.

Leaving Europe would at least allow Conte to do what he does best and focus on winning the Scudetto.

7. Juventus

Juve are finally showing some signs of moving in the right direction.

One to watch in Europe. A clean, uncomplicated 2-0 victory over Jose Mourinho’s Benfica showcased their understated efficiency, and finishing in the top eight looks achievable.

Luciano Spalletti boasts proper pedigree, but making up a 10-point gap on Inter is surely beyond him.

6. Atletico Madrid

It’s been another rocky first half of the season for Diego Simeone’s side, but at their best, they’re more than capable of bloodying some noses.

The 5-2 thrashing of Real Madrid signalled the beginning of the end for Xabi Alonso, in hindsight.

But you know how things will go from here. They’ll face their city rivals in the Champions League quarters, conspire to lose in a way that’s equal parts heartbreaking and farcical, and crash and burn from there.

That’s the Atletico way.

5. Manchester City

Beating Nottingham Forest 2–1 in late December, City seemed to signal the start of an ominous acceleration. This steamroller wasn’t going to stop for anybody.

Except Sunderland. And Chelsea. And Brighton. And Manchester United. And Bodo/Glimt, in their most humiliating European result in years.

After eight successive wins to see out 2025, Pep Guardiola’s men have kicked off 2026 looking distinctly un-juggernaut-like.

More like the weirdly unconvincing side that finished miles off the pace last season. Richard Keys might be right after all.

We’d be surprised if City endure a second successive trophyless campaign. They have one foot in the League Cup final and remain in the mix on four fronts.

But right now they just don’t look like winners-in-waiting.

4. Inter

Inter are top of Serie A, with a six-point lead over reigning champions Napoli, and their place in the Champions League knockouts is guaranteed.

Beat Dortmund next week and they’ll probably skip the play-off round. That’s pretty good going. And yet we’re just not convinced.

It’s over a year since they’ve beaten any side of real quality in domestic Italian football. The nature of their limp home defeats to an out-of-sorts Liverpool and a heavily rotated Arsenal suggests they lack the chops to go far in Europe.

The Nerazzuri could flat-track bully their way to domestic honours. But they’ll have to up their game considerably if they’re to pose any threat to serious Premier League opposition come the Champions League knockout stages.

3. Barcelona

Now we’re onto the serious contenders.

Pep Guardiola delivered Barcelona’s first treble. Luis Enrique delivered the second. Could Hansi Flick deliver the third? He came very close last season, and already has one under his belt at Bayern.

Barca looked combustible in the first few months of the season. Their high line exposed far too easily, time and again. Dare we say it, they almost looked like Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs.

But the return of the all-important Raphinha has seen them refind their feet. They’re looking like last season, but with greater depth (Marcus Rashford) and a considerably better goalkeeper (Joan Garcia).

Top of La Liga. Strong favourites for the Copa del Rey after Real Madrid’s exit. Champions League top eight looking likely.

We question whether this Barcelona can put up a serious fight against the likes of Arsenal, PSG or Bayern, but it’ll be fun to find out.

2. Arsenal

No team in the history of English football has won the quadruple.

It’d be quite the feat for a team that hasn’t won a proper trophy in the last five years to be the first to do it, but few have approached this stage of the season looking in such fine fettle on all four fronts.

In the Champions League, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are guaranteed top two, cruising into the Round of 16, and the route to the final should – in theory – be favourable.

Every second leg is at home, and a quirk of the fixture list guarantees a home Premier League outing after every European away from here on.

One goal up in the League Cup semis and the home leg to come. Imperious at the Emirates. A six-point lead at the summit of the Premier League. City wobbling. The reigning champions nowhere to be seen.

A dead rubber against Kairat and an FA Cup banker at home to Wigan. The deepest squad in the country and key players returning from injury at a crucial juncture.

Everything is coming up Arsenal. Chances are they’ll slip up on at least one front, but surely this is the year the trophy drought ends. Their biggest opponents might just be themselves.

1. Bayern Munich

Compared to Arsenal, Bayern’s campaign lacks any romance and sense of magnitude. But that’s why they’re (comfortably) top of this list.

They’ve already won two trebles. They recently won 11 league titles in a row. They’re the only side in Europe’s five major leagues still unbeaten, and retaining their Bundesliga crown is practically a formality already.

Sixteen wins. Two draws. Zero defeats. Seventy-one goals scored and just 14 conceded.

It’s a bit of a joke, to be honest – making mincemeat of domestic opposition is why they ought to breeze to the DFB Pokal, with RB Leipzig – who they just beat 5-1 away – standing in their way in the quarters.

The big question is Europe. Defeat to Arsenal keeps them on their toes, but the league phase’s top two will be kept apart until the final.

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern are looking the most formidable of the traditional continental giants.

