The three greatest goals in football history according to Trent Alexander Arnold

Remember during lockdown when there was naff all to do? It was a time in which a lot of famous footballers played a more active role on social media, discussing football and engaging with fans as they waited for the beautiful game to return.

It was during that period, with Liverpool’s inevitable 2019-20 title celebrations delayed, that Trent Alexander-Arnold tweeted out his “top goals of all time”, featuring a Liverpool legend, an Arsenal hero and a Real Madrid icon.

Here are the three goals that Alexander-Arnold named as his best ever:

Thierry Henry vs Man Utd (2000)

“the flick up and hit on the turn”

If you want to feel really old, Henry scored his iconic goal against Manchester United just six days before Alexander-Arnold’s second birthday.

The Liverpool academy graduate is probably too young to have watched prime Henry week in week out, but the legendary Frenchman’s Premier League legacy has evidently left a big impression.

“It always has to be Thierry Henry,” Alexander-Arnold once answered when asked if there’s one player he wishes he could’ve played with.

“When you have a passer like me and a player with that sort of speed, it’s long.”

This is the only Premier League goal in the shortlist. We’re not sure if we’d agree it’s the greatest Premier League goal in history (Tony Yeboah might like a word), but it certainly deserves to be in the conversation.

There’s never been another goal quite like it. The technique is off the scale.

#OTD in 2000: Arsenal beat Manchester United 1-0 thanks to this spectacular goal from Thierry Henry pic.twitter.com/QA7HB7dE45 — Throwback Arsenal (@ThrowbackAFC) October 1, 2017

Zinedine Zidane vs Bayer Leverkusen (2002)

“you know the one”

Of course.

Again, Alexander-Arnold would’ve been too young to have watched it live. But Zidane’s astonishing Champions League final volley has a well-earned place in footballing folklore.

A child of the noughties, you’d think he grew up on the pitches of West Derby trying to recreate the strike – but even he, one of the most technically gifted players of his generation, knows it’s beyond him.

“No, I know what goal that is! For me, the best goal I’ve ever seen,” he told Pro:Direct Soccer.

“The best goal that’s ever been scored. Zidane’s volley [against Leverkusen in the 2002 Champions League final]. By far the best goal ever. Like to do that with your weak foot. You wouldn’t even believe how difficult that is.

“The best players in the world, 100 goes at that with their best foot, and they’re not doing that. Have I [tried to recreate it]? No, I couldn’t dare do that! Are you crazy? I’d pull a muscle! Nah, to do that on your weak foot, for me that’s the best goal I’ve ever, ever seen. Like nothing will ever come close to that.”

⌛🏆💫 ¡Tal día como hoy en 2002 ganamos la Novena! ¡Este histórico GOLAZO de volea de Zidane decidió la final ante el @bayer04_es!

📺 https://t.co/09ANAKBN8h | #RMHistory pic.twitter.com/7fDu5R5o1w — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 15, 2019

READ NEXT: We’ve just found the Puskas award winner – he’s a nine-year-old goalkeeper

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every winner of the FIFA Puskas Award?

Steven Gerrard vs Olympiacos (2004)

“what a hit son, what a hit”

Obviously a Liverpool goal makes the cut, and we’re not going to quibble with this one.

Alexander-Arnold might’ve missed out on seeing Henry and Zizou at their pomp, but you can imagine the impact of growing up watching Gerrard captain his boyhood club.

“I idolised Steven Gerrard,” Alexander-Arnold says.

“He was everything to me when I was growing up. I just wanted to be him, to live how he lived, play how he played. Whenever the ball dropped, I’d be screaming ‘Gerrard!'”

Here’s why: