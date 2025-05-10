Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most successful footballers in the history of the game, both in terms of personal accolades and trophies.

He has five Ballon d’Ors, four European golden boots, has been the player of the year in England, Spain and Italy, has a European championship to his name with Portugal, and nine trophies with Manchester United, 16 with Real Madrid, five with Juventus and one with Sporting CP.

To this point, Ronaldo’s time in Saudi Arabia has not brought the same level of success. Here, we have looked into each of the trophies which have eluded him with Al-Nassr.

Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr were one of the main sides in the race for the Saudi title in 2023-24. They ended up coming second, with a huge gap of 17 points between them and third-placed Al-Ahli.

But there was also a somewhat sizeable gap between Ronaldo’s side and the champions, Al-Hilal, who reached 96 points, while Al-Nassr managed 82.

It’s now almost impossible for Al-Nassr to win the Saudi Pro League this season, too. With four games left, they are fourth, on 60 points, meaning they can only reach 72. Al-Ittihad are top on 71 points, so one win for them puts Ronaldo’s side out of contention.

He’s done his part, bagging 23 goals – the most of anyone in the league – but it’s not going to be enough.

Champions League

Ronaldo has played in the AFC Champions League in two seasons, the same competition in both, just with slightly fewer teams split geographically in the second version.

But neither time he’s played in it has the Portuguese managed to have success.

In 2023-24, Al-Nassr were dumped out by Al-Ain in the quarter-finals – a penalty shootout in which Ronaldo scored but team-mate Otavio missed seeing them exit.

In the next season, Al-Nassr made their way to the semi-finals, Ronaldo scoring in the quarter-finals to help them there.

But he blanked in a semi-final loss against Kawasaki Frontale (3-2), who went on to lose the final.

King’s Cup

As he signed for Al-Nassr early on in 2023, Ronaldo was able to play in the latter stages of the Saudi Arabian knockout tournament – the first of three times he’s played in it.

Each time, he’s failed to have any success.

In his first season at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo reached the semi-finals of the cup before being dumped out.

In the next campaign, Al-Nassr made it all the way to the final, their star striker scoring in both the quarter-final and the semi-final.

He blanked in the final, and though he scored his penalty in the following shootout, Al-Nassr lost it 6-5. The next season, they only made it two rounds before they were beaten.

Saudi Super Cup

The Saudi Super Cup sees the league champions and runners-up, and the King’s Cup champions and runners-up play against each other in semi-finals, and then a final.

Al-Nassr have been in at least the semis in each of the last three campaigns. In Ronaldo’s first two, that was as far as they got. They were beaten 3-1 by Al-Ittihad in 2023 and 2-1 by Al-Hilal in 2024.

In the next edition, Al-Nassr and Ronaldo finally came to play. The Portuguese had never scored in the Super Cup prior to facing Al-Taawoun in the semi-finals, but had a hand in both goals in the 2-0 win, scoring one and assisting the other.

Ronaldo also scored the opener in the final against Al-Hilal, but the Saudi juggernauts hit back strong in the second half, notching four goals to confirm a 4-1 victory.

It was just the second final Ronaldo had reached with Al-Nassr, and he’s lost both.

