The 3 trophies we can’t believe Lionel Messi has never won in his career

Lionel Messi is one of the most decorated players in football history – but there are still a few gaps in his personal trophy cabinet.

Since winning La Liga with Barcelona in 2005, Messi has lifted an incredible 45 trophies and that includes two Copa Americas and the World Cup with Argentina.

But which trophies has the greatest player of his generation failed to win? We’ve done some digging to answer that question…

MLS Cup

Since moving to America in 2023, Messi has won both the Leagues Cup and Supporters Shield alongside a host of platitudes for helping the growth of football’s profile in the United States.

But the greatest player of his generation will not be adding the MLS Cup to his groaning trophy collection after Inter Miami were stunned by Atalanta United in the 2024 play-offs.

After topping the Eastern Conference, earning an invite to the 2025 Club World Cup from a craven Gianni Infantino, Miami were hot favourites to lift the cup.

But after a win apiece, their tie with Atalanta went to a third and decisive match which Messi and friends lost 3-2 despite a rare headed goal from the little man.

When asked how the Miami dressing room was after the match, manager Tata Martino said: “Sad … as one should be when there are so many expectations, and the team cannot meet them.

“In this last part of the year we get used to achieving the objectives that we set for ourselves and we have not been able to achieve the most important one.”

That sound you can hear is the wailing of MLS executives as interest in the culmination of the season inevitably nosedives following Messi’s elimination.

READ NEXT: 7 brilliant footballers we completely forgot have played alongside Lionel Messi



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every manager that Lionel Messi has played under?



CONCACAF Champions Cup

The North American equivalent of the Champions League, Messi and Inter Miami would’ve been chomping at the bit when they entered the 2024 edition as one of the favourites.

After a 5-3 aggregate win over Nashville SC in the Round of 16, with the Argentina international scoring twice, Miami were surprisingly eliminated in the quarter-finals by Monterrey.

The MLS club could have no complaints after losing both legs to the Mexicans, but have the chance to redeem themselves in 2025.

Coupe de France

The only trophy Messi didn’t win in European football (we’re not counting competitions he never played in like the Europa League or the EFL Trophy) probably doesn’t keep him up at night.

But, considering PSG’s dominance of French football, it is definitely noteworthy that the pint-sized magician failed to win the Coupe de France during his two seasons in Paris.

In January 2022, Messi was part of the PSG team that got knocked out of the French Cup by Nice in the round of 16. Messi started that game but failed to score.

And, just months after winning the World Cup, Messi was again knocked out in the Coupe de France round of 16 as PSG lost 2-1 to Marseille in Le Classique.