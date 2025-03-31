7 times trophy parades got messy: Ramos, Wilshere, Guimaraes, Messi…

An estimated 300,000 were in attendance as Newcastle United paraded their League Cup on Tyneside – and generally speaking, the event went off without a hitch.

But sometimes merriment can get the better of players and managers, and they say – or do – things they might regret the next morning.

Here are seven times that trophy parades got a bit messy.

Bruno Guimaraes

Kicking things off with a pretty tame one, in the grand scheme of things.

“Sandro Tonali, Sandro Tonali. He drinks Moretti. He eats spaghetti. He hates f**king Sunderland” the Newcastle captain started chanting to rapturous cheers from the Geordie faithful as they paraded their first trophy in over half a century.

Less amused was the reporter after his uncensored chant went out live on the BBC, forced to issue an apology for “any bad language you may have heard, particularly from captain Bruno who is very overwhelmed by all of this.”

Guimaraes couldn’t have cared less about watching his language, and to that we say: absolutely fair play.

“Bruno, you can have the mic as long as you cut the swearing!” Ant McPartlin (of course Ant and Dec were there) told him.

“Well, I said to them ‘today, we go to the pitch as players and leave there as f***ing legends!’”

To be fair, we doubt Bruno has any regrets over this one and nor should we.

Even Sunderland fans, deep down, likely welcome the light-hearted badinage. And anyone sincerely offended by the odd f-bomb probably needs to get over themselves.

Sergio Ramos

Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona secured the 2010-11 La Liga title while Real Madrid were (not at all coincidentally) parading their Copa del Rey through the streets of the capital.

You might’ve thought that European royalty showing off a Spanish cup was beneath them, but it had enormous symbolic value – the club’s first trophy in three years, and proof that Guardiola’s Barcelona could be toppled.

Most memorable of all was butterfingers Ramos dropping the trophy off the top of the bus, and it ended up getting caught under the wheels. The mangled Copa remains on display in the Spanish FA museum to this day.

Jack Wilshere

“I have one question, and one question only: what do we think of Tottenham?” a visibly inebriated Wilshere asked fans during Arsenal’s 2015 FA Cup trophy parade.

After the crowd responded: “Shit”, he continued: “And what do we think of shit?” He then joined in as the crowd sang: “We hate Tottenham and we hate Tottenham … we are the Tottenham haters.”

“It’s happened again, Tottenham Hotspur, it’s happened again,” the Hale End graduate continued, gleefully referencing the fact that Spurs had finished behind their rivals for a 20th consecutive season.

Arsenal’s in-house media channel cut away as Wilshere continued and apologised for any offence caused.

Wilshere himself posted an apology on social media the following day:

“Sharing back2back Cup wins with so many amazing Gooners is a dream come true. Apologies if I upset or offended any of u with my celebrations,” he tweeted.

Lionel Messi

You don’t remember the time Messi had one too many Estrellas and wrestled an oversized Chupa Chup?

You’re in for a treat…

READ: Celebrating when Messi got drunk off his nut & wrestled a Chupa Chup

Jack Grealish

To be fair, Grealish gave us an iconic celebration picture – shirtless in the rain, straight out of a Take That video – during Manchester City’s treble parade.

He’d learned his lesson from the previous summer, when he gave us a hilariously harsh and unnecessary drive-by on Newcastle winger Miguel Almiron.

“Riyad [Mahrez], take him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like Almiron,” Grealish said between booze-fuelled hiccups, referencing City’s performance in their title-clinching comeback victory over Aston Villa on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign.

“I haven’t actually been asked about that and let me just address it,” Grealish later said.

“I do some f*****g stupid stuff sometimes that I do regret. It was the day after the season finished and obviously I’d had a few drinks. Then I remember I was in Ibiza and it (the video) had obviously come out.”

Almiron would later have his revenge, going on to outperform Manchester City’s £100million man in the months after the comments.

Pep Guardiola

Pep looks disconcertingly natural singing along to ‘Like A Prayer’.

🤣 Pep Guardiola singing and dancing to Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’…surely, @VancityReynolds approves? pic.twitter.com/NFtlgA1DWe — City Chief (@City_Chief) August 13, 2024

Leeds United

Covid-19 regulations denied Leeds’ fans a proper, official celebration after the club ended their 16-year Premier League exile in 2020.

But things got messy in the truest sense of the word, with a major PR fallout after the club were criticised for an impromptu open-top bus outside Elland Road after they were crowned Championship champions.

A lot of fans were unhappy of not being informed of the chance to celebrate properly, while others took aim at them for encouraging thousands to gather when games still being played behind closed doors.

While the players kept it sensible for those celebrations, they were suitably sozzled when promotion was confirmed. Mateusz Klich, in particular, was heroically hungover as he led the celebrations from the stands at Pride Park after Leeds received a guard of honour from Derby County.

READ NEXT: Remembering the night Hazard scored a hat-trick while still p*ssed

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the year these 25 English clubs last won a major trophy?