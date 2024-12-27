The 10 Turkish Super Lig stars who have lost the most market value in 2024

Stars from Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are among the 10 Turkish Super Lig players who have lost the most value in 2024.

Whether it’s down to a bad run of form, a big injury or simply just getting older, there are plenty of reasons why a player could dwindle in market value.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, here are the 10 players from the Turkish Super Lig who have lost the most market value in 2024.

=7. Filip Kostic (-€6million)

Having recently turned 32, Kostic has seen his market value decrease by €6million since the start of 2024.

The Serbian wing-back is still on the books at Juventus but is spending the 2024-25 campaign on loan with Fenerbahce.

When fit he’s made a decent impression in Turkey, having produced five goal contributions in 10 appearances so far.

=7. Rafa (-€6million)

The Portuguese attacking midfielder had a campaign to remember in 2023-24 as he produced 26 goal contributions in 30 league appearances for Besiktas.

While he’s not quite been able to sustain those same standards this season, he’s still chipped in with four goals for Serdar Topraktepe’s side as of writing.

=7. Fred (-€6million)

Despite scoring the odd worldie for Fenerbahce every now and again, Fred’s market value has still dipped by €6million since January.

=7. Sofyan Amrabat (-€6million)

Following a relatively uneventful loan spell with Manchester United, the Red Devils opted against triggering their buy option.

The Fiorentina star then assessed his options and ended up joining Fenerbahce on a loan deal until the end of the season.

At the start of 2024, his market value was €28million, but that’s since dwindled to €22million after a few up and down months.

6. Joao Mario (-€6.2million)

After Benfica missed out on the league title last season, Mario admitted that he lost some of his confidence throughout the year as he struggled to reach his best form.

“Obviously, we always try to improve and do more and better. It wasn’t possible, and that’s it,” the Portuguese midfielder said after missing out on the league title.

“I also lost a little confidence during the year, and it wasn’t what I wanted by far.”

During the summer, the 31-year-old joined Besiktas on a season-long loan deal where he’s been in and out of the starting XI.

5. Ciro Immobile (-€6.7million)

Despite his market value dwindling due to his advancing age, Immobile sure still knows how to find the back of the net.

Since joining Besiktas in the summer, the 34-year-old has scored 13 goals in 20 appearances which is pretty decent going.

If he maintains that sort of form, he stands a good chance of adding another Golden Boot to his collection.

=3. Hakim Ziyech (-€7million)

Having only started in one league match for Galatasaray this season, it won’t come as much of a surprise to learn that Ziyech has seen his market value dwindle.

Given his lack of game time, the 31-year-old is now being linked with a January exit with plenty of clubs from around the globe supposedly interested. Watch this space.

=3. Mauro Icardi (-€7million)

After falling down the pecking order at PSG, Icardi managed to rekindle his goalscoring spark with Galatasaray.

Having scored 61 goals in 87 appearances for the Turkish giants, Icardi is the highest-scoring South American player in the club’s history.

However, after suffering an ACL injury back in November, the 31-year-old is set to spend the foreseeable future on the sidelines.

2. Cengiz Under (-€8.5million)

Having missed a large chunk of 2024-25 through injury, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Under has seen his market value decrease.

The Fenerbahce star has only made five appearances across all competitions this season and he’s yet to score or assist.

1. Victor Osimhen (-€35million)

While Osimhen is still one of the most valuable strikers in world football with a market value of €75million, it’s safe to say that 2024 has been quite a turbulent year for him.

Following some behind-the-scene squabbles at Napoli, the 25-year-old joined Galatasaray on loan where he’s scored 12 goals in 15 appearances so far.

With plenty of top European sides still on the lookout for a new number nine, we’d expect Osimhen to be on the move in the near future.