Former Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid stars are among the forgotten footballers we can’t believe are playing in this season’s Conference League.

The 2025-26 Conference League looks wide open, with an eclectic mix of clubs making up a hipster’s dream of a competition. And you’d be surprised who crops up in their squads.

We’ve pulled together a list of Conference League forgotten stars who are still plying their trade across the continent.

Edin Dzeko (Fiorentina)

Scorer of the second-most important goal in Manchester City’s history, Dzeko has played for several of Europe’s top clubs since – if never reaching the same heights he did at the Etihad.

After City, he left to join Roma who he stayed at for six years before heading to Inter Milan in 2021.

Under Simone Inzaghi, Inter just missed out on the title, finishing two points behind AC Milan but did win the Coppa Italia.

Dzeko left Italy in 2023, spending two years at Fenerbahce, before returning to the Peninsula with Fiorentina. He is 40 in March and still going strong.

Tariq Lamptey (Fiorentina)

Lamptey burst onto the scene with Brighton a few years back and there was talk of an England call-up before an injury cruelly curtailed his Premier League career and he switched allegiance to Ghana.

The dynamic youngster spent 11 years in the Chelsea youth system, but made just three first-team appearances for the club before being tossed away like so many other Cobham graduates.

Lampety joined Fiorentina for €6 million in September 2025, but suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury weeks after his arrival. He is not expected to play again until next spring.

Luka Jovic (AEK Athens)

Not a former Premier League player, but we’ve included Jovic because his frequent links with a move to England make it feel like he is.

Once signed by Real Madrid for €60million, Jovic found himself on the free agents pile this summer.

It’s safe to say that he never justified that lofty price tag at Madrid as he only scored three goals in the three years he spent in Spain.

Jovic played for AC Milan, where he scored 13 goals in 47 appearances, but the Serie A giants opted against extending his contract.

The Serbia international now plays for AEK Athens and has scored twice in 10 games for his new club.

Stevan Jovetic (Omonia)

Had it not been for the constant injuries that plagued his career, who knows just how good Jovetic could have gone on to become?

Despite multiple setbacks throughout his career, he’s still played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, having had stints with the likes of Inter Milan and Manchester City.

After finding himself as a free agent last summer, he eventually decided to join Omonia on a two-year deal.

Jovetic is showing his class this season, scoring five goals in six Conference League appearances already.

Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar)

Despite being highly rated by Spurs fans and coaches, Parrott was never able to break into the first team and endured several miserable loan spells across the EFL.

But his final loan spell, in the Eredivisie with Excelsior Rotterdam, was the striker’s lightbulb moment; despite their relegation, Parrott scored 17 goals and earned himself a permanent move to AZ Alkmaar.

The Republic of Ireland international hasn’t looked back since. Parrott has scored 31 goals for the club, including seven in this season’s Conference League.

Ben Chilwell (Strasbourg)

Chelsea fans and their ownership furiously protest the accusation that Strasbourg has become a dumping ground for their unwanted and unready.

This defence falls down when you realise Chilwell made the move to France over the summer after several windows where Chelsea were unable to find an alternative buyer.

Although a recent illness forced him to miss a couple of games, the former England international has made a positive impression as his side have taken Ligue 1 by surprise.

Liam Rosenior’s side are third behind PSG and Marseille, with Chilwell playing regularly.

Andriy Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kyiv)

Unfairly described as a ‘karaoke Arjen Robben’, Yarmolenko did more than some expected at West Ham, considering that he flopped at Borussia Dortmund

A late winner against Chelsea, an emotional goal against Villa weeks after the invasion of Ukraine and the clincher against Sevilla was enough to earn him cult status in east London.

He is now back in his native Ukraine and playing for Dynamo Kyiv, who lost to Crystal Palace in their Conference League opener.

Florian Lejeune (Rayo Vallecano)

Lejune was adored by Newcastle fans during his four years on Tyneside.

A proper ball-playing centre-half, Lejeune has spent most of his career in La Liga and is back there now, in the heart of the Rayo Vallecano defence.

After years in the shadow of Madrid’s big two, Vallecano qualified for Europe for the first time last season and are unbeaten so far in the Conference League.

Vladimir Weiss (Slovan Bratislava)

Known for his speed and trickery from the wing, Weiss was widely expected to make the transition from the youth ranks at Manchester City into the first team.

But the Slovakia international would make a single appearance for City, instead spending loan spells at Bolton, Rangers and Espanyol before leaving for good in 2012.

He played 77 times for Slovakia, but Weiss’ club career never took off as expected. He’s back in his home country with Slovan Bratislava.

READ NEXT: 11 former pros we can’t believe are still playing in non-league in 2025-26



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every English club to have played European football?

