UEFA and their PR team aren’t missing a trick in their apparent effort to beat FIFA in a popularity contest of football’s governing bodies.

Any time FIFA decide something that gets frowned upon – and let’s face it, that’s not too uncommon at the moment – UEFA seem to be jumping on the chance to make themselves look better in comparison.

It might just be plain opportunism from another of the powers that be in football governance, but that doesn’t mean it’s falling entirely on deaf ears. Some will be buying it.

Here are three recent attempted flexes by UEFA on FIFA.

Hydration breaks

Of all the nuances of the 2026 World Cup, few have been as invasive to the viewing experience as the hydration breaks midway through each half.

The reason they’re happening is fair. It’s hot and players are only human.

But for fans of a sport that has always been played in two halves of 45 minutes, further interruptions – and the chance to commercialise them – have become a pain.

UEFA, in contrast, are deciding to stick with their current policy of only bringing in hydration breaks when the temperature is above 32°C.

Euro 2028 will be held across England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland, so that shouldn’t be happening too often…

Super Cup referee

One of the big stories in the build-up to the World Cup centred around referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry to the United States.

Artan would have been the first Somali referee at a World Cup, but FIFA declared they were “not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications.”

According to a US government official, Artan’s “association with suspected members of terror organisations” was behind his denial of entry to the country.

UEFA sensed an opportunity to gain themselves some credit and swiftly announced that Artan would officiate the Super Cup this summer, between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said: “Omar Artan is an excellent young but already experienced referee, who has proven himself at the highest competition level of the Confederation of African Football.

“Football is made to connect people, and UEFA wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills, which had earned him such a prestigious nomination.”

Automatic red cards

History was made in Paraguay’s win over Turkey at the World Cup, when Miguel Almiron was sent off for covering his mouth while speaking to an opponent.

The directive was introduced after the incident between Gianluca Prestianni and Vinicius Junior during the Champions League clash between Benfica and Real Madrid earlier this year.

Despite that incident being in a UEFA-sanctioned game, Europe’s governing body won’t be using similar legislation.

According to recent reports from The Guardian, UEFA will not introduce automatic red cards for players covering their mouths while confronting opposition players.

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