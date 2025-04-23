Former Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool stars are among the unbelievably young ballers that we can’t believe are football managers in 2025.

These days, most players tend to play professionally until their late thirties, but others decide to retire early and make a headstart on their managerial career.

We’ve taken a closer look at this phenomenon and have found seven unbelievably young former professionals who are now managers.

Jack Wilshere

Following the dismissal of Norwich City manager Johannes Hoff Thorup, Wilshere has been named as their interim boss until the end of the season.

Injuries derailed his professional career and ultimately forced him to retire back in 2020 at the age of 30.

He’s since been working as a youth coach, first with Arsenal and now Norwich, but he’s now been handed his most senior role – albeit on a temporary basis.

Aged 33, he will be the youngest manager in the Championship and on the final day of the season, he’s set to take on one of his former Arsenal teammates.

Aaron Ramsey

Ramsey is still on the books at Cardiff City today, but he was named as the club’s caretaker manager following the dismissal of Omer Riza over the Easter weekend.

He took charge of his first game over the weekend and could only draw against Oxford, which leaves Cardiff in the relegation zone with two games to go.

On the final day of the season, Cardiff will travel to Norwich where Ramsey will be in the dugout against Wilshere.

James Morrison

Championship clubs seem to have an obsession when it comes to hiring prime Barclaysmen as temporary managers.

West Brom recently parted company with Tony Mowbray and they’ve handed his role to 38-year-old Morrison until the end of the season.

Tom Cleverley

Considering that most Watford managers don’t last longer than a few months, Cleverley has done an exceptional job to last over one year in the head-coach role.

Despite being tipped by many to struggle at the start of the season, Cleverley has had Watford on the cusp of the top six all season.

Aged just 35, he’s one of the youngest managers in the EFL right now.

Javier Mascherano

Mascherano once shared the pitch with Lionel Messi at Barcelona and flash forward to 2025, he’s now his manager at Inter Miami.

“Sometimes I get uncomfortable talking about him because he’s been my teammate for over 20 years, and now I have to support him in this new role as a coach,” Mascherano told reporters when discussing his new role.

Burak Yilmaz

One of the most lethal strikers to ever grace the Turkish Super Lig. Yilmaz called it quits on his playing career in 2023 and he’s not wasted any time in heading into management.

Having previously had managerial stints with Besiktas and Kayserispor, the 39-year-old is currently managing Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig.

Cesc Fabregas

After calling it quits on his playing career in 2023, Fabregas wasted no time heading into management.

Following a stint as Como’s interim boss in 2023, he’s been their head coach since last summer and currently has his side sitting 13th in Serie A.

