West Ham’s dream 2026-27 XI for instant promotion after Summerville sale

West Ham United fans find themselves in the strange situation of feeling optimistic about their club despite last season’s relegation.

Loathed owner David Sullivan has stepped down, Nuno Espirito Santo and Jarrod Bowen are staying, an extraordinary 50,000 season tickets have been sold and the club have raised £150million from the sales of Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville alone.

With an unprecedented war chest at Championship level, and no pressure for further sales, here’s how the Hammers starting XI could look next season.

GK: Mads Hermansen

After his disastrous first four games, entirely the fault of Graham Potter for dropping him in immediately after signing from Leicester, Hermansen disappeared from view until February.

But his return as Hammers’ number one coincided with the team’s improvement, almost enough to stave off relegation. He should be perfectly fine in the Championship.

The young Danish goalkeeper is expected to remain in East London, whereas the club would dearly love to shift Alphonse Areola from the wage bill.

RB: Kyle Walker-Peters

While Aaron Wan-Bissaka has a higher ceiling, last season demonstrated that Walker-Peters has the higher floor at right-back.

Wan-Bissaka went from Hammer of the Year in 2024-25 to a strolling liability last year, frequently losing his man and eventually losing his place in the starting XI. It’s reported he wants to leave West Ham this summer.

On the other hand, Walker-Peters was always reliable when called upon and doesn’t seem the type to rock the boat. And he joined on a free too; a rare canny acquisition by the previous owners.

CB: Konstantinos Mavropanos

Of all the current West Ham players in this XI, Mavropanos looks the likeliest to leave before the end of August.

The centre-back was much maligned for two-and-a-half seasons before blossoming into the Tzatziki Maguire from January onwards.

Nuno’s defensive tactics suited Mavropanos and playing alongside Axel Disasi further raised his game.

Such an improvement hasn’t gone unnoticed; several Bundesliga clubs are interested in the Greece international, while it’s been whispered that Arsenal are interested in re-signing him too.

West Ham are working tirelessly to keep Mavropanos and he’s a shoo-in for this dream XI – with a large shot of copium.

CB: Fikayo Tomori

Not since Jesse Lingard have the Hammers faithful fallen so hard for a loanee as Disasi

Unwanted by Chelsea, Disasi was a revelation in a previously porous backline. It was also a reminder of the sheer hoarding by top clubs to have a player of his quality rotting away in the bomb squad.

The Frenchman returned to Stamford Bridge after West Ham’s relegation and has made it clear he doesn’t want to play Championship football.

With Jean-Clair Todibo wanting out and Max Kilman’s reputation soiled, the Hammers will need to dip into the market.

The likes of Leicester’s Ben Nelson, Cardiff’s Dylan Lawlor and Southampton’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis have all been linked, but this is a dream XI and Tomori’s name is also on West Ham’s shortlist. Some signing, that’d be.

LB: El-Hadji Malick Diouf

Diouf has the raw ability to be a top Premier League full-back – with an emphasis on the word ‘raw’.

There are few better crossers of the ball in English football, but the 21-year-old’s defensive instincts are still firmly in the development phase.

While there is interest in Diouf, no bid has yet been forthcoming. It could suit him to spend a year honing his overall game out of the Premier League limelight.

If the Senegal international does leave West Ham, then youngsters Ollie Scarles and Ezri Mayers have the ability to step up in the second tier.

CM: Tomas Soucek

Soucek was injured playing for Czechia at the World Cup, but has since committed his future to West Ham.

“Since the season ended, I’ve only had one thing on my mind. West Ham United,” he said.

“This club means so much to me and I’m ready to do everything I can in helping get it back to where it belongs; to the English Premier League.”

Soucek has already made 271 appearances for the Irons, scoring 44 goals and establishing himself as a firm fan favourite.

While there are concerns about his mobility, several West Ham managers have attempted to phase him from the starting XI and ended up relying on his intangible qualities.

CM: Freddie Potts

The £85million sale of Fernandes has opened up a slot in central midfield, with several existing options looking to step up.

Mahamadou Kante was impressive in his substitute cameos last season, but the youngster is attracting attention from Lyon and other Ligue 1 clubs.

Academy product Freddie Potts, son of club legend Steve, is probably the man in possession right now.

He shone in the Championship during a previous loan spell at Portsmouth and is another player who could use a year out of the Premier League to work on his game.

Alternatively, Sheffield United’s Sydie Peck and Celtic’s Arne Engels have been touted as potential signings.

RM: Jarrod Bowen

West Ham fans could live with losing Fernandes and Summerville, but the prospect of Bowen leaving brought back unwanted memories of Joe Cole and the post-relegation exodus of 2003.

It was refreshing to see the Hammers captain and talisman commit to the club, especially in an age of transient loyalty.

A player of Bowen’s ability probably should’ve been in England’s World Cup squad. Instead, he belongs in our much more prestigious ‘Stayed in the Championship XI.‘

CAM: Gustavo Sa

This line-up could do with a sprinkle of creativity, to ease the reliance on Bowen if nothing else, and Nuno’s Portuguese contacts might have the answer.

The manager’s relationship with Jorge Mendes brought Pablo and Taty Castellanos to West Ham in January, both helping to elevate the team in different ways.

Like Diouf and Potts, Pablo might benefit from a year in the Championship. Alternatively, they could invest £17million in highly-rated Gustavo Sa.

The 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder is reportedly set to join from Famalicao, although that deal has been held up for a few weeks.

LM: Simon Adingra

Replacing Summerville won’t be easy, as the Netherlands winger provided the pace and directness of Moyes-era Bowen in attack.

Several players have been linked, ranging from the fanciful (Ruben Vargas) to the uninspiring (Dwight McNeil, Sobra Thomas).

A good compromise might be Adingra, currently unwanted by Sunderland and having the pace and unpredictability to worry any Championship defence.

ST: Taty Castellanos

A new cult hero at West Ham, not least for his brilliant chant, Castellanos scored seven goals in 22 games last season and injected some much-needed virality into the forward line.

If he can be convinced to stay – not a guarantee with Everton and AC Milan interested – then the Argentinian striker could be lethal in the second tier.

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