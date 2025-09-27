Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly about to replace Graham Potter at West Ham – but just how will the Hammers line up under their new manager?

Potter has been sacked after winning just six of his 25 matches in charge, leaving the east Londoners mired in the relegation zone and in danger of slipping out of the Premier League.

We’ve predicted just how Nuno will play his hand in east London, with West Ham expected to line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation in this new era.

GK: Alphonse Areola

The signing of Mads Hermansen would come to damn Potter. The £15million signing from Leicester was weak from set-pieces and lasted four matches before being dropped against Crystal Palace.

While you cannot entirely rule out pensioner Lukasz Fabianski returning between the sticks, the safe bet is that Areola gets the shirt by default.

The France international has his flaws, but remains a good-stopper and has the experience to help ease Nuno into the job.

RB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Signed from Manchester United for £15million last summer, Wan-Bissaka was a rare success story in a difficult season for West Ham and won the club’s Hammer of the Year Award.

His form has fallen off a cliff this year, before a stomach injury that many believe is a smokescreen for falling out with Potter.

Still one of the best defensive full-backs around, Wan-Bissaka should walk into Nuno’s more cautious system.

CB: Konstantinos Mavropanos

A scapegoat under Julen Lopetegui, Mavropanos has become a more alluring option as his replacements in defence continued to flounder under Potter.

In a backline badly lacking physicality and presence, the Greece international at least looks like he enjoys defending.

A new defender will surely be a priority in January, but Mavropanos gets the shirt ahead of the disapointing Jean-Clair Todibo for now.

CB: Maximillian Kilman

Underwhelming after his £40million move from Wolves last summer, Kilman has a point to prove under the new manager.

The 28-year-old has been neither the commanding leader nor the accomplished ball-player many Hammers fans expected as the side leaked goals for fun under Lopetegui and Potter.

But Nuno got the best out of Kilman during his time at Wolves and it would be a surprise, at least initially, if he wasn’t backed by him at West Ham too.

LB: El Hadji Malick Diouf

Signed from Slavia Prague for £21million over the summer, Diouf already has three assists to his name despite the Hammers’ shocking start.

There are question marks over whether the Senegal international is suited to the convential full-back role as opposed to playing at left-back.

But alternatives are scarce at the London Stadium, with Kyle Walker-Peters filling in on the other flank and Ollie Scarles seemingly out of favour.

CM: Soungoutou Magassa

Magassa almost signed for Nottingham Forest over the summer, before West Ham hijacked the move after two heavy defeats against Sunderland and Chelsea.

The 21-year-old has only made cameo appearances so far, but the midfield of Tomas Soucek and James Ward-Prowse has been shown up as horribly lacking in dynamism.

It may take a few matches for Magassa to get up to speed, but his inclusion in the team is surely guarenteed.

CM: Mateus Fernandes

A £42million arrival from Southampton this summer, Fernandes has already provided the midfield energy that West Ham desperately needed.

His debut in the win over Forest was akin to finding an oasis in the middle of the Sahara. Nuno needs to utlise that or the Irons will be playing Championship football in 2026-27.

RW: Jarrod Bowen

Captain, top goalscorer and married to the daughter of Hammers superfan Danny Dyer – Bowen is going nowhere and West Ham would already be relegated if he did.

CAM: Lucas Paqueta

By far the most creative talent in the West Ham squad, Paqueta has been West Ham’s best player this season.

Goals against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest are an indication of his ability and it would be a brave move for Nuno to drop Paqueta at the start of his tenure.

LW: Crysencio Summerville

In a side lacking pace, Summerville’s return after an eight-month injury lay-off was instrumental to their surprise win at Forest at the end of August.

The winger played a role in all three goals at the City Ground with his direct dribbling. He surely starts in Nuno’s counter-attacking system.

ST: Niclas Fullkrug

Fullkrug has been every inch a classic West Ham flop so far, scoring just three goals since his £27million move in 2024.

But Nuno did manage to turn Chris Wood into prime Alan Shearer at Forest. Could he work the same magic with West Ham’s big f*ckin’ German?

It would require a big step-up in application from Fullkrug and rely on his staying injury-free. Two big asks.

