Where are they now? Arne Slot’s first 10 signings as Feyenoord manager

It would appear that Feyenoord’s Arne Slot is nailed on to become Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool. The Dutch former midfielder and manager of the reigning Eredivisie champions is set to be announced on Merseyside, according to literally everyone.

Slot won’t be reigning champion for long, with PSV essentially on a victory lap in the Dutch league… but the boys from Rotterdam did manage to win the KNVB Cup this season, and were Europa League runners-up in 2022.

Slot’s 2023 Eredivisie triumph was Feyenoord’s first since 2017, and disrupted four years of Ajax dominance (including 2020, which was abandoned due to the pandemic). Let’s take a look at his first 10 signings at Feyenoord and where they’re at in 2024.

Ofir Marciano

Marciano, as far as we can see, has never been given the nickname ‘Rocky’ by any of his colleagues, and that is a crime.

The Israeli goalkeeper signed from Hibs and played second fiddle to Justin Bijlow. In his second season (last season) he didn’t play a single game for Feyenoord and moved back to Israel to join Hapoel Be’er Shiva.

Marcus Pedersen

After signing from Molde, Pedersen became the first-choice right-back for Slot’s Feyenoord. He spent two successful years in Rotterdam, and is now on loan at Serie A’s Sassuolo, where he wears number 3.

Cancelled.

You can’t be wearing number 3 at right-back. It’s just not right. You’re dead to us, Marcus Pedersen.

Guus Til

Til is a full Dutch international who plays as a 10. After spending a year on loan at Feyenoord from Spartak Moscow, and winning Eredivisie Player of the Month in just his second month in Rotterdam, he made a permanent move to…

PSV.

Judas.

READ NEXT: Comparing Arne Slot and Erik ten Hag’s managerial records in the Eredivisie

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Liverpool manager of the post-war era?

Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Remember the Jahanbakhsh who played for Brighton a few years ago? Yeah, this is him. The Iranian forward joined Feyenoord from The Seagulls in 2021, and has been a regular in Slot’s team.

He’s played a little less regularly this season, and apparently it’s his lifelong dream to play in the Bundesliga. Maybe now is the team for Alireza to realise his German dream.

Gernot Trauner

Okay, we’re going to play a little game. If you don’t already know what Gernot Trauner looks like, we want you to imagine what Gernot Trauner might look like and what position he plays.

Done it?

You are 100% correct. Trauner is a 6ft tall bald centre-back from Austria. Never has a man’s name more resembled his appearance. We can’t explain it—it’s just a thing.

Trauner is still in Rotterdam and is now captain of Slot’s Feyenoord. Of course he is.

Fredrik Aursnes

Another Norwegian signed from Molde, Aursnes is a versatile Jack of all trades. He played one season for Feyenoord before Benfica came swooping in for him, where he remains til this day, as well as running Norways midfield alongside Martin Odegaard.

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Dutch manager in Premier League history?

Reiss Nelson

We’re desperate for Nelson to find a loving home that values him. Feyenoord was his second loan spell after a season at Hoffenheim in 2018-19. HE spent the first part of his loan in Rotterdam injured, but later became a regular in the first team.

Reiss is back at Arsenal now, struggling for minutes. Someone, please give this boy a chance. He’s 24. He needs a move.

Cyriel Dessers

His name might sound like the worst breakfast of your life, but this number 9 is no soggy cornflake.

The boy from Belgium spent a year on loan at Feyenoord, where he became a Europa League specialist and scored 20 goals in 41 games in all comps. He’s now found his way to Rangers via Cremonese, and has been similarly prolific for Gers.

Patrik Walemark

Loves a Scandi signing, does Arne Slot. Feyenoord signed Swedish attacker Walemark from BK Hacken in 2022, and he was an important part of the Eredivisie-winning side of 2022-23.

The 22-year-old is now on a season-long loan at Heerenveen, gaining valuable experience to further his development.

Cole Bassett

Bassett f*cking loves football. The American midfielder spends the MLS season playing for Colorado Rapids, for whom he has made over 100 appearances at the age of just 22, and when the MLS season finishes, he goes out on loan to various clubs in Europe to keep himself ticking over.

The man hates holidays. Just wants to play football with every waking minute of his life. He played eight games for Feyenoord over two seasons between 2021 and 2023, then just f*cked off back to Colorado. Respect the grind, to be fair.