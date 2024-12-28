Where are they now? The 5 best players in the world in 2019 according to Lionel Messi

Back in 2019, Lionel Messi named the five players who he believed were the best in the world at that time, but where are all of those stars today?

To make things fair, Messi didn’t include himself in the list and he also chose to omit Cristiano Ronaldo as they were both a level above the competition at the time.

We’ve revised Messi’s interview with Marca and have checked out where the five players that he named are today.

Eden Hazard

In terms of dribbling and being able to kill a defender with the drop of a shoulder, Hazard is arguably the most similar player to Messi on this list.

Prior to his move to Real Madrid, there was no doubt that the Belgian ranked among the best players on the planet.

“It is very difficult to replace Cristiano, but Hazard is also a great player,” Messi told Marca.

“Hazard has a lot of quality. He is a different football player who can unbalance [defences], but I think he is different to Cristiano, with different characteristics.”

Ultimately, his blockbuster move to the Santiago Bernabeu didn’t go to plan and he ended up hanging up his boots after a four-year stint in Spain.

Since retiring last year, Hazard has kept a relatively low profile, although he has taken part in several charity matches where he showcases the skills that he’s still got.

Sergio Aguero

Around the time Messi named Aguero as one of the best players in the world, the Argentine forward was scoring week in, week out for Manchester City.

He bagged an impressive 32 goals during 2018-19 and helped Pep Guardiola’s side land yet another Premier League title.

While injuries started to take their toll on Aguero during his later years, he still knew how to sniff out the goals on a weekly basis.

Following a short stint with Barcelona, Aguero retired in December 2021 on the advice of doctors.

Nowadays the 36-year-old enjoys life as a content creator and of course, he’s still good mates with Messi.

Luis Suarez

Having enjoyed their peak years playing together at Barcelona, Suarez and Messi are still going strong today for Inter Miami.

The pair combined for 11 goals in MLS last season and their relationship on and off the pitch is still as strong as ever in 2024.

“It is difficult to compare him with all the scorers I have played with,” Messi said during an interview in 2015.

“There have been many. What I can say is that he is the best central striker today.

“He has a lot to offer the team and it’s a pleasure to play alongside him. We have a good relationship even outside the field and I am happy to share everything with him.”

Neymar

The Prince who never became King.

Tipped by many to take over from Messi and Ronaldo as the best player in the world, for one reason or another, that didn’t quite happen for Neymar in the end.

However, it would be wrong to suggest that Neymar hasn’t enjoyed an excellent career. When fully fit, there aren’t many players who have reached Neymar’s level in the last 20 years.

Messi enjoyed a brief reunion with the Brazilian at PSG before they each went their separate ways in 2023.

Having barely kicked a ball since joining Al Hilal, his future is up in the air heading into the summer when he’s set to become a free agent.

Kylian Mbappe

Messi has often spoken fondly of Mbappe, especially when the pair played together at PSG.

Still considered as the best player in the world by some people today, Mbappe is undoubtedly among the best players of his generation.

While it’s taken him some time to find his feet at Real Madrid, there’s a feeling amongst La Liga fans that the Frenchman is now starting to find his top gear.

Having scored five goals in his last seven matches, Mbappe is quickly converting the doubters into believers.