Where are they now? The best predicted XI in world football in 2024 according to FIFA 15

Former Barcelona, Manchester United and Real Madrid stars were among the best predicted XI in world football in 2024 according to FIFA 15.

As we all know, FIFA (aka EAFC) can be quite hit-and-miss when it comes to predicting the potential of up-and-coming youngsters.

Using the FutWiz database, we’ve managed to find the best predicted XI in world football in 2024 according to FIFA 15 and we’ve checked out where all of those players are today.

GK: Simone Scuffet

Upon the release of FIFA 15, Scuffet was only 16 years old and he had a lofty potential of 87 in the game.

Over the last decade, the highest rating he’s ever received on the game is 75 and while the shot-stopper hasn’t lived up to his FIFA 15 potential, he’s still enjoyed a good career for himself.

Now aged 28, he’s the first-choice goalkeeper at Cagliari. However, despite FIFA 15’s prediction, it’s safe to say that he’s not the best goalkeeper in the world right now.

RB: Mattia De Sciglio

Step aside Trent Alexander-Arnold, FIFA 15 had other ideas when predicting the best right-back in world football.

To be fair to EA, De Sciglio looked like a bright prospect in his early days with AC Milan. Having spent the bulk of his career with Milan and Juventus, he’s managed to win eight trophies up until this point.

However, it’s safe to say that he’s never been the best right-back in the world as FIFA had once predicted. These days he’s still on the books at Juventus but is currently out on loan with Empoli.

CB: Raphael Varane

During his peak, Varane was most certainly considered as one of the best centre-halves in the world. However, that’s no longer the case in 2024 as the Frenchman recently hung up his boots.

Despite only being 31 and moving to Como earlier this year, the former Real Madrid icon called it quits on his 14-year career in September.

READ: 11 big name footballers who have retired in 2024: Varane, Pepe, Kroos…

CB: Aymeric Laporte

During his first few years with Man City, Laporte definitely ranked among the best defenders in world football. Indeed, it was his injury that derailed Pep Guardiola’s side in the 2019-20 campaign.

While Laporte was a top player during his peak, he’s probably not quite at that same level in 2024. He’s currently out in Saudi Arabia playing for Al-Nassr.

LB: David Alaba

Having won 33 trophies throughout his career so far, Alaba undoubtedly ranks among the best defenders of his generation. While he started his career out as a full-back, these days he’s more accustomed to playing in a central role.

Injuries have hampered his game time over the last few years, but when fully fit, he wouldn’t look completely out of place in a World XI.

CM: Paul Pogba

The Frenchman was probably playing the best football of his career around the time FIFA 15 was released. Capable of manipulating the ball like only a handful of players can, Pogba had all of the tools to go down as an all-time great.

However, for a multitude of factors, his career didn’t end up unfolding that way. While he did enjoy plenty of success over the years, particularly for the national team, there was always a feeling that he could’ve achieved more.

Now aged 31, he’s currently serving a doping ban and is ineligible to play.

CM: Mario Gotze

After scoring the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final and playing for Bundesliga table toppers Bayern Munich, Gotze looked destined to go to the very top.

While the German midfielder can look back upon his career with plenty of pride, he never quite reached the level that his FIFA 15 potential suggested.

The 32-year-old is still going strong in the Bundesliga today and now plays for Eintracht Frankfurt.

READ NEXT: The best predicted XI in world football in 2034 according to EA FC 25: Yamal, Endrick…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every cover star from the FIFA and EA FC series since 2000?

CM: James Rodriguez

We can hardly blame EA for this one. Everyone on the planet was sucked into the Rodriguez hype around the FIFA 15 era. The Colombian had a lofty potential of 92 in the game and was predicted to become the best player in the world.

That didn’t quite happen in the end, but he still won plenty of silverware along the way, including two Champions League titles.

After stints in England, Qatar, Greece and Brazil, he’s now back in Spain playing for Rayo Vallecano in 2024.

RW: Juan Manuel Iturbe

This guy was an absolute gem back on FIFA 15 career mode. The nippy winger was playing for Roma at the time and had a potential of 88 back then.

However, that potential was never harnessed as he’s spent his career bouncing from club to club. Now aged 31, he’s played for 14 different clubs throughout his career and is currently with Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno.

ST: Richairo Zivkovic

Currently playing in Thailand for Bangkok United, we’d forgive you for not keeping up with Zivkovic’s career.

Back in FIFA 15, he was a fresh-faced teenager on the books at Ajax with the world at his fingertips. However, despite being described as a wonderkid in his early years, the striker never managed to live up to his potential.

Having played in the Netherlands, Belgium, England, China, Serbia, Singapore and Thailand, he’s certainly had a well-traveled career path.

LW: Neymar

The man who was supposed to take Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s crown. While Neymar undoubtedly ranks among the top five players of his generation, there’s always been a question of ‘what if’ surrounding his career.

That’s probably emphasised by the fact he moved to Saudi Arabia when he was just 31 years old.

It’s no wonder he’s earned the nickname ‘The Prince who never became King’.