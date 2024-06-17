Where are they now? The Brazil Under-17 XI from Endrick’s debut in 2022

Already one of football’s biggest global stars, Endrick’s rapid rise has been nothing short of meteoric – and he’s yet to even pull on a Real Madrid shirt for the first time.

The world stood still when Los Blancos agreed to pay an initial €60million plus bonuses for the teenager when he was barely 16 back in 2022, but given his development in the time since at both Palmeiras and for Brazil, it already looks like a genius piece of business from Florentino Perez.

He made history in November 2023 when he became the youngest male player since Ronaldo in 1994 to receive a senior call-up to the Brazil squad, and went on to make more history when scoring on his debut against England at Wembley the following March, becoming the youngest player to score for club or country at the ground.

Ahead of the 2024 Copa America, we’re looking back at where it all started. Endrick’s Brazil under-17 debut came in April 2022, a 4-0 win over Mexico at the Montaigu Tournament, but what became of the players he started alongside on the day? Read on to find out.

GK: Cesar Rodrigues

Another extremely talented teenager on the books of Palmeiras, the Brazilian side could be in for another wad of cash should Rodrigues continue to develop.

Having only turned 17 that January, Rodrigues was still new to the squad and is now making a habit of punching above his weight at club level, having been promoted to Palmeiras’ under-20 side despite only turning 18 at the beginning of the year.

RB: Vitor Gabriel (SUB: Victor Jesus)

Impressing at the tournament but of course not enough to whisk the Player of the Tournament award away from Endrick, Gabriel has continued to progress steadily at Atletico Mineiro, making his senior debut at the beginning of 2023, but continuing to put the reps in with the under-20s.

He was replaced on the day by Victor Jesus, who is on the books at Cruzeiro.

CB: Joao Dalla Corte

Corte actually found himself on the scoresheet in the 4-0 thrashing, putting the gloss on proceedings with a header.

While remaining a regular at under-17 level for Brazil, the defender became the youngest player since Alexandre Pato to debut for Internacional in October 2023 at just 17 years, four months and 22 days.

Also a captain at youth level for his club, he’s undoubtedly one to keep a close eye on in the next few years. The Twitter nerds will agree.

CB: Da Mata (SUB: Fellipe Jack)

Capable of playing either side of defence, Da Mata partnered Corte on the day and has continued his development at club level with Flamengo, featuring regularly for their under-20 side.

He was replaced on the day by Fellipe Jack who, after breaking through at Palmeiras, joined Italian side Como 1907 at the beginning of 2024. They’ve just been promoted to Serie A, meaning Jack will be playing top-flight Italian football in 2024-25. Remember the name.

READ: 5 famous European clubs we can’t believe have been promoted in 2023-24

LB: Esquerdinha (SUB: Eduardho Marcante)

On the books at Fluminense, Esquerdinha made his debut for the club he loves in 2023 and told Globo in an interview that Marcelo is his idol, and aside from his footballing goal of breaking in as a regular at Fluminense, he wishes to buy his mother a house. Wholesome.

Eduardho Marcante – also known as Eduardho Keder – replaced him on the day and was last seen on the books at Atletico Mineiro, but is currently without a club according to Transfermarkt.

CM: Bahia (SUB: Lucas Camilo)

Holding the fort at the base of midfield, Bahia – not to be confused with the state in the North East of Brazil – has been quietly plugging away for Corinthians’ under-20 side, turning 18 back in January.

Substitute Lucas Camilo represented the Selecao at the under-17 World Cup in late 2023 and used to be teammates at club level with Da Mata, before the defender joined Flamengo.

CM: Figueiredo (SUB: Bernardo Valim)

Figueiredo – who made it 2-0 on the day – was set to represent Brazil at the under-17 World Cup before being ruled out with an ACL injury, which currently has him on the shelf for much of 2024.

An incredibly unfortunately timed injury, the 18-year-old signed a new deal with Palmeiras in late 2023 despite the setback; a show of his obscene potential and the faith the club have in him. Don’t write him off.

Known more for his passing range and finishing ability, Valim is impressing at Botafogo and has flirted with the first team on several occasions, but is yet to make the step up, instead being left to rip teams apart at under-20 level. Brazil have some seriously talented midfielders in their youth ranks right now.

RW: Luis Guilherme (SUB: Felipe Lima)

Recognise the name? That’s because Guilherme has just been in the news for swapping Palmeiras for pie and mash, signing for West Ham.

A supremely talented winger with exceptionally high potential, he helped Palmeiras to the 2023 Brasileirao title and joins the Hammers having already made 24 senior league appearances in Brazil, despite only turning 18 in February.

Substitute Lima only turned 18 himself in April of this year, but is playing under-20 football for Flamengo.

READ NEXT: 5 rising ballers you must keep an eye on at the 2024 Copa America this summer

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every host city at the 2024 Copa America?

AM: Dudu

Swapping Santos for Athletico Paranaense when he was just 13, creative midfielder Dudu has remained with the club ever since and is now reaping the rewards, having made his senior debut and signing a three-year contract back in November 2023.

He stood out at the under-17 World Cup for Brazil and possesses a very nice technique. Can’t go far wrong with that in Brazil.

LW: Pedro (SUB: Joao Cruz)

A seriously random one, this. Pedro, when still only 17, left Corinthians to join Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg in January 2024 in a €9million deal – a rare instance of a player moving to Russia following their invasion of Ukraine.

He’s made 16 appearances since joining, scoring three times.

Joao Cruz – who made his Brazil under-17 debut as a 15-year-old in 2022 – has not moved to Russia and is instead still plugging away in his homeland with Athletico Paranaense, alongside Dudu.

ST: Endrick (SUB: William Gomes)

Scoring three minutes into his under-17 debut, all the signs were there regarding Endrick’s inevitable ascent. We cannot wait to watch him come of age at the Copa America this summer.

He made way for William Gomes on the day, who is widely considered one of Sao Paulo’s brightest young stars right now. The 18-year-old forward broke into the first team at the end of 2023 and is now looking to build on that.