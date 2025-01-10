Where are they now? The first 7 Everton players sold by Sean Dyche

Everton recently took the decision to sack Sean Dyche with the club currently sat 16th in the Premier League, but what happened to the first seven Everton players that he sold?

In total, Dyche took charge of 84 games as Everton boss and had a win percentage of 30.95% during that time.

We’ve taken a closer look at Dyche’s tenure as Everton boss and have checked out where the first seven players that he sold are today.

Asmir Begovic

After being released at the end of the 2023-24 season, Begovic spent one year with QPR in the Championship before then re-signing for the club in the summer.

Since returning to Goodison Park, the 37-year-old hasn’t made an appearance but has made the bench on numerous occasions.

Tom Davies

Davies only played 125 minutes of football under Dyche before he was let go upon his contract expiring in 2023.

Sheffield United snapped up the Evertonian, although injuries have disrupted his spell at Bramall Lane up until this point. Since signing for the Blades, he’s only managed seven starts over the last 18 months.

Lewis Gibson

After spending six years at Goodison Park, Gibson departed in the summer of 2023 and joined Plymouth Argyle on a free transfer.

The centre-half developed well during his time at Home Park and recently made a £1.5million switch to fellow Championship side Preston North End.

“Lewis is a really good defender who we’re delighted to have been able to bring in,” Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom said upon Gibson’s arrival.

“We’ve beaten a few clubs to his signature so I think he’s excited about what he’s walking into here.”

Yerry Mina

Dyche only used Mina on four occasions before the Colombian centre-half packed his bags and headed elsewhere.

Upon his release from Everton, the 30-year-old joined Fiorentina, although he only made four appearances for the Italian club before he was on the move again.

In February last year, he joined Cagliari and still plays for the Serie A outfit today.

Isaac Price

Everton banked around £400,000 when selling Price to Standard Liege and the youngster is still playing in Belgium today.

The 21-year-old has been developing nicely while playing abroad and has reportedly attracted interest from Rangers in recent weeks. Watch this space.

Andros Townsend

While Dyche was keen to keep Townsend around, he claimed the club couldn’t offer him a new deal due to budgeting reasons.

“You know the players here have been on good contracts and it was quite obvious that we had to lose players here to try and bring all that down,” Dyche said upon Townsend being released.

The experienced winger quickly bounced back from being released by Everton and made a decent impression at Luton Town, despite being part of their relegation last season.

After weighing up his options, the 33-year-old was on the move once again over the summer and joined Turkish side Antalyaspor.

Niels Nkounkou

Since leaving Everton, Nkounkou has been developing nicely. Following a successful loan spell, the full-back was sold to Saint-Etienne for a fee of £1.7million.

However, he didn’t stick around in France for long as Eintracht Frankfurt came calling shortly after his move to Saint-Etienne was confirmed.

Since then, the 24-year-old has made a good impression in Germany and as per Transfermarkt, his market value has risen considerably since leaving Everton.