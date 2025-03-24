Where are they now? The 11 first-teamers released by Rangers in 2015

Rangers released a whopping 11 first-team players in the summer of 2015 – but what has become of them in the decade since?

Mark Warburton led Rangers back to the Scottish top flight in 2015-16, helped by the signings of James Tavernier and Martyn Waghorn.

But we’re more interested in the players Rangers released in 2015 and what has become of them since.

Kris Boyd

After scoring 121 goals in 198 appearances in his first Rangers spell, Boyd returned to Ibrox in 2014 expecting to fire the club to top-flight promotion.

Instead, the former Scotland striker scored an underwhelming three league goals and 10 in all competitions as Rangers lost in the promotion final to Motherwell.

Boyd went back to Kilmarnock and played out his career in the Scottish Premiership, retiring in 2019. He now works as a pundit, mainly for Sky Sports.

Kyle Hutton

Just over a decade since starring for Rangers in the Champions League against Manchester United, Hutton was playing for Lowland League side East Kilbride.

The midfielder won the SPL title and League Cup with Gers and even started in a blockbuster European clash with United at Ibrox.

Hutton was a key man for Ally McCoist during the club’s season at the foot of Scottish football but lost his way after a nightmare leg break the following year before being released in 2015.

The 34-year-old now plays for the West of Scotland League Premier Division club Gartcairn.

Ian Black

Black joined Rangers from Hearts in 2012 as the Gers looked to bring in experienced players for their push back up the Scottish leagues.

The midfielder had all the combative attributes to succeed in the uncompromising lower leagues and his form even landed him a surprise Scotland cap.

But in September 2013, Black was hit with a ten-game ban and £7,500 fine for gambling and even betting against his own team.

Since his release in 2015, the Scottish Cup winner’s career hit the downward spiral, finishing up at Dunbar United. He retired in 2021.

Jon Daly

Daly’s prolific spell at Tannadice with Dundee United convinced McCoist to sign him on a pre-contract.

And the Republic of Ireland forward produced the goods with an impressive 26 goals from 67 games during his two-year Ibrox stint.

The 42-year-old finished his career with Raith Rovers and later earned coaching experience with Hearts.

His last job was as manager of Dundalk, who Daly left in October 2014 after overseeing relegation from the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Steve Simonsen

Signed as a back-up to Cammy Bell, Simonsen was guilty of a howler in only his second game for Gers – with his gaffe sealing a 3-1 Scottish Cup win for Dundee United at Ibrox.

Despite his difficult start, Simonsen was surprisingly rewarded with a new one-year contract and played the majority of the ill-fated 2014-15 Championship season, with first-choice goalie Bell crocked.

Simonsen – who was also hit with a two-game ban by the SFA for betting – retired in 2016 after a year at Indian Super League club Pune City.

Bilel Mohsni

Mohsni chipped in with 12 goals as he helped McCoist’s side to Championship promotion in 2013-14.

But the Tunisian stopper will be remembered for sparking a brawl during his final game for Rangers by punching Motherwell’s Lee Erwin after a play-off defeat at Fir Park.

He had quite the journeyman since leaving Ibrox, playing for nine different clubs – including a brief spell at Dundee United.

He was bizarrely compared to Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk by Ian Holloway after signing for Grimsby, a statement Holloway would later quietly retract.

Mohsni retired in 2022 after an eight-game spell with Northern Irish side Dungannon Swifts.

Richard Foster

Full-back Foster returned to Ibrox two years after lifting the SPL and League Cup with the club.

But this time he had to settle for a League One winner’s medal after failing to help Rangers to Premiership promotion during the second year of his contract.

The 39-year-old is now working as a first-team coach for Motherwell.

Steven Smith

Smith made the breakthrough for Rangers as a youngster in 2004 before leaving for Norwich City six years later.

He returned to Ibrox in 2013 but was among the 11 players who were let go following the dismal 2014-15 campaign.

The left-back finished his career with Kilmarnock and has been a youth coach at Rangers since 2021.

Sebastien Faure

Faure arrived from Lyon in 2012 but the former France under-20 defender wasn’t a popular figure with Rangers fans.

During the club’s ill-fated Championship season, he let rip in an astonishing interview after becoming an outcast.

He insisted he would be “p*ssedd off” if he wasn’t involved in an upcoming Betfred Cup Old Firm game, blasted the club’s diet regime and admitted it was a struggle to play in front of a full house at Ibrox.

Faure left Glasgow at the end of his three-year contract and now plys his trade with French minnows Limonest.

Lee Robinson

In his second spell at Rangers, Robinson made seven appearances between the sticks in their doomed first attempt at Championship promotion and was quietly packed off in 2015.

After a year away from football to work as a goalkeeping coach in the United States, Robinson returned to Queen of the South and ended his career in 2019 after a year-and-a-half spell with Dunfermline.

Lee McCulloch

McCulloch was one of the biggest names to remain with Rangers following their liquidation in 2012.

The versatile striker captained Gers and ended the campaign as top scorer with 26 goals.

The ex-Scotland man scored a hat-trick in the 3-0 win against Airdrieonians to secure the League One title and was appointed player/coach the following season when McCoist was put on gardening leave.

McCulloch – most recently a coach with Hearts – ended his long career with Rangers in 2015, claiming he became the ‘fall guy’ following their failed attempt at Championship promotion that year.