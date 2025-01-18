Where are they now? Mohamed Salah’s three ‘dream’ team-mates from 2023

During an interview in 2023, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was asked who his dream teammates would be from world football.

Having played across multiple leagues and at Chelsea and Liverpool, Salah has been around top players for almost the entirety of his professional career to date.

We’ve decided to revisit his interview with Sky Sports and have checked up on the three players that he wanted to play with the most.

Kevin De Bruyne

The Manchester City playmaker is regarded as one of the best players and midfielders in Premier League history after winning six league titles and two Player of the Year awards.

Salah has engaged in countless battles against the Belgian, with both men enjoying success over one another.

Speaking on the Man City midfielder, he said: “(Lionel) Messi or (Cristiano) Ronaldo. If I could pick one in the Premier League, Kevin (De Bruyne). He has vision, I’m sure he could find me anywhere, I could say Messi, Ronaldo or Kevin.

“I don’t defend, I’m looking for goals. He’s a great player, the whole team is great, I try to play my game and not focus on anyone else.”

Lionel Messi

Who wouldn’t want to play alongside the greatest player of all time?

Messi is widely regarded as the best to ever lace up a pair of boots and his overall all-round game meant he was the ultimate teammate during his time with Argentina, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and now Inter Miami.

After leaving PSG in the summer of 2023, he opted to join the American football franchise and link up with David Beckham’s club in Miami.

He’s been a star attraction ever since arriving and has won the Leagues Cup, Supporters Shield and netted 34 goals and provided 18 assists in just 39 games.

Messi’s experiences of facing Salah are slim, given he faced him once at Roma and once against Liverpool. Barca managed a 3-0 scoreline in the first leg of their 2018-2019 Champions League semi-final.

He stunned on that sultry Barcelona night as Salah hit the post, but his side collapsed to lose 4-0 the following week, as Liverpool celebrated a famous European comeback.

Cristiano Ronaldo

CR7 currently resides in Saudi Arabia, headlining a star-studded Al-Nassr team that features former Salah teammate Sadio Mane. Since arriving, he’s dispelled any idea that he is slowing down by scoring at a regular rate – 75 goals and 18 assists in 84 games.

His side has also managed to pick up the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 while they lost in the final of the King’s Cup and finished second in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo has played against Salah on a few occasions including the 2018 Champions League and the 5-0 drubbing at Old Trafford in October 2021.

Their record against each other is interesting; Ronaldo has won five, scored four times and assisted once as well as losing just once. While Salah has four goals and one assist compared to Ronaldo’s one goal and four assists.