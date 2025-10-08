Four years after he left Ibrox, Steven Gerrard is being linked with a return to Rangers but what was his transfer record like while in Scotland?

Gerrard arrived north of the border in 2018 with his first managerial job and guided Rangers to the title in 2021, going unbeaten in that time and securing the club’s first league success in 10 years.

But Aston Villa came calling and a disastrous spell in Birmingham saw him sacked before a stint in Saudi Arabia.

He’s back on the market now and reports suggest he could take over from Russell Martin, so we thought we’d have a look at the last seven players Gerrard signed while at the Rangers helm and where they are four years later.

Kemar Roofe

After a career spent dotting around various EFL clubs, Gerrard and Rangers took a punt on striker Roofe in 2020.

To be fair to Gerrard and the Rangers scouts, Roofe was not a bad signing. He scored 38 goals in his 102 games and was a big part of the club’s success in the Europa League.

But he was also fairly injury prone and his goalscoring dipped, causing him to be released in the summer of 2024.

After that, the Walsall-born striker joined Derby County in February 2025 but picked up a hamstring injury a month later.

In total, he made three appearances for the Rams and has been without a club since.

Scott Wright

Scottish winger Wright was making decent progress at Aberdeen when Rangers came calling.

With his contract at Pittodrie expiring, Rangers agreed a pre-contract deal with the player to join in the summer of 2021 but the two clubs did come to a financial agreement as he made the move for £175,000 with Ross McCrorie going the other way.

Wright began well at Ibrox, scoring on his debut, but, like a lot of Rangers signings in recent years, he was also very inconsistent.

His highlights came in the 2022 Scottish Cup final, where he scored, and he was also in the starting lineup for the club’s 2022 Europa League final.

Wright left in August 2024 to join the relegated Birmingham and was part of the team that won promotion back to the Championship. He is still at the Midlands club but has yet to make an appearance this season.

Jack Simpson

Centre back Simpson had been with Bournemouth for 16 years when Gerrard managed to tempt him north with the promise of more opportunities than he was getting for the Cherries.

He joined in February 2021 but featured only 14 times for the club before moving to Cardiff.

These days, he is plying his trade for League One side Leyton Orient and has been a near regular in Richie Wellens’ team.

Nnamdi Ofoborh

Another Bournemouth to Rangers export was Nnamdi Ofoborh but the central midfielder never actually played a game for the Scottish club.

After signing a four-year deal, Ofoborh was found to have a heart issue which kept him sidelined. Two years into his deal, he agreed a mutual termination with the club and joined Swindon in March 2024.

At the end of the 2024-25 season, the club initially offered him a new contract but manager Ian Holloway rejected it as he was concerned with the player’s commitment.

This past summer, he signed for League Two side Barnet and has played nine matches so far this campaign.

Fashion Sakala

Sakala arrived at Ibrox from Belgian club KV Oostende and although he did not play much under Gerrard, he did have a decent goal record for the club.

In the 91 games he played, he scored 24 and assisted 15 but left in 2023 to join Saudi club Al-Fayha.

John Lundstram

An FPL legend, John Lundstram left Sheffield United in the summer of 2021 after making more than 100 appearances for the Blades.

He was Gerrard’s penultimate signing for the club but the manager’s departure soon after meant he was instead part of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side that made it to the Europa League final.

In total, he played 153 times for Rangers before leaving for Trabzonspor in 2024.

This summer, he turned to Britain to join Hull City on a season-long loan.

Juninho Bacuna

Gerrard’s final signing of his Rangers tenure was Bacuna, who the club signed from Huddersfield in 2021.

After a season in which he scored four times in 44 appearances for the Terriers, it should perhaps not come as any great surprise that he did not pull up too many trees during his time in Scotland.

He only managed 12 games and in that time scored one goal and assisted three before leaving just a year later to join Birmingham.

After two seasons at the Blues, Bacuna moved to Saudi Arabian club Al Wehda FC and is currently plying his trade at Gaziantep in Turkey.

