6 of the wildest and worst kits of 2024-25 feat. Chelsea, Arsenal, Man Utd…

In an era of football and fashion overlap but also a burning desire from manufacturers to fleece fans of every penny they have, football kits are becoming increasingly questionable in design.

Gone are the days of shirts lasting two seasons or being released at a remotely affordable price, with the big bad world of sportswear giants smelling profit and doing everything they can to rake it in at the fans’ expense. That, naturally, results in a necessity to innovate – which doesn’t always work when it comes to football shirts.

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, here are some of what we believe to be the worst shirts to have released.

Chelsea – Home

You aren’t proper Chels if you don’t bleed *checks notes* melting pot blue with shades of silver and ‘gold’ – which is actually just orange.

Seriously, what the f*ck is that? Normally when home kits get too creative they end up resembling a training kit or – worse – a darts shirt. This, though? Neither. It looks like one big manufacturing error. Absolute horror show.

Taking a closer look at our @NikeFootball 24/25 home kit. An orange accent colour represents a different kind of fire coming through our ranks. The melting pot pattern, resembling liquid gold and silver, is a fusion of our rich legacy with the ever-hot youth culture within our… pic.twitter.com/6Y7FEUeA2X — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 15, 2024

Inter – Home

One of football’s most storied clubs, the Nerazzurri are recognised globally for their blue and black striped home shirt.

So what on earth has happened this season? The kit looks like the result of an internal battle between Inter and Nike, which has culminated in a strange and hideous compromise.

It’s time to stop this woke nonsense. Stop destroying our beloved striped kits.

🚨🚨 Inter 24-25 Home Kit Leaked. 👕⚫🔵 pic.twitter.com/RBVIhCMhCK — Nerazzurri Society (@nerazzurriSoci_) July 13, 2024

Arsenal – Away

Picture it – you’re on holiday and you’re feeling slightly guilty about lying by the pool, doing nothing but consuming your body weight in alcohol and ice cream, so you venture into the local town on a walk. The markets are buzzing with everything from snide towels and fragrances to homemade food.

That’s until you pass the shop, with football shirts galore outside. All sizes, all colours – hell, even unreleased kits. It’s all too good to be true, because it is. They’re hideous fakes, complete with whacky fantasy designs that will never see the light of day beyond your holiday.

Or so we thought. Arsenal’s new away kit absolutely smacks of ‘blatant holiday fake’ yet somehow it’s real. Very real. Too real. Bin it.

Basel – Home

It’s split opinion ever since it dropped and broke the football kit corner of the internet while the Euros were still going on, and truthfully we’re still not sure where we stand on Basel’s new home shirt.

One thing’s for sure – it’s absolutely wild. Without disrespecting them, the Swiss side usually sneak in and out of European competition without making much fuss, but all subtlety has gone out of the window with Macron’s latest effort.

Somewhere between a Barcelona kit, a retro Japan kit, a darts shirt and the year 6 disco, Guy Fieri button-up, we’ll be going back and forth on this one all season.

😍🇨🇭FC Basel's new home kit for the 2024/25 season! 🔴🔵❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/t7ACyk77kC — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) July 13, 2024

Manchester United – Away

Is it the ugliest thing you’ve ever laid eyes on? Not at all. Is it even a bad kit? Not particularly.

The issue? Wrong bloody sport! Forgive us for going full Le Tissier, but we’re beginning to believe in our own conspiracy that adidas have mistakenly printed United’s badge and new sponsor on a bunch of shirts they had designed for the England cricket team’s next One Day International.

A football team – no less than one of the biggest in the world – lining up in a cricket shirt next season. Our heads are gone.

🚨 | Manchester United 2024/25 Away Kit Leaked! pic.twitter.com/yNQJdrC3J7 — Öpaleak ✳️ (@opaleak) July 11, 2024

Blackpool – Away

Full disclosure – we actually love this kit and the complete absurdity it’s founded upon. We can also acknowledge, though, that it’s rather ugly and properly mental.

However, when your town is home to perhaps the United Kingdom’s most iconic seaside town and amusement park, we fully support leaning into that for some identity. Blackpool are wearing it loud and proud this season, with the whacky graphic design all over the shirt meant to resemble the rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

It’s certainly one of a kind…