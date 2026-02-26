William Gallas recently named his dream five-a-side team from players he’s either played with or against throughout his career.

Surprisingly, not a single Arsenal player made his side as neither Thierry Henry or Cesc Fabregas got a look in.

During an interview with ESPN, here was the team that Gallas selected.

GK: Petr Cech

There can be no disputing this one.

For many, Cech is the best goalkeeper in Premier League history and Gallas enjoyed two years playing alongside him at Chelsea.

“He was very strong, very difficult to beat him and we won trophies together,” Gallas said of the goalkeeper.

With 202 clean sheets in 443 Premier League appearances, Cech is the record holder and his legacy still stands strong today.

DEF: John Terry

Gallas won four trophies playing alongside Terry, including consecutive Premier League titles.

“As a captain, very strong,” Gallas said.

“Good leader and I had the difficulty of playing against him.”

On a five-a-side pitch especially, Terry isn’t letting anyone past him.

DEF: Paolo Maldini

While Gallas never got the chance to play with Maldini, he had to include him in his team, given everything the Italian means to him.

“Because he’s my hero,” the Frenchman said.

“The legend, it was unbelievable to watch him. What he did as a left-back or as a centre-back.”

For many, Maldini is the best defender of all time. He wasn’t bad up front either.

MID: Claude Makelele

You can tell that Gallas was a defender, can’t you? While most former pros cram as many attacking players into their five-a-side team, Gallas has taken a defensive-first approach.

We can’t begrudge his pick of Makelele in fairness, especially with Gallas playing alongside him at both club and international level.

“I have to put Makelele,” Gallas said. “To be just in front of the two centre-backs, to have that security.”

FW: Zinedine Zidane

As his only attacking player, Gallas selected Zidane, whom he described as “the magician.”

Despite being the only attacking player in the squad, Zidane is more than capable of linking the play and scoring all of the goals.

The majority of his former teammates consider him the greatest player they’ve ever played alongside and Gallas seems to think the same.

Last year, he even compared Chelsea’s Cole Palmer with the Frenchman, although we’re not sure that he’s at that level yet.

“Cole Palmer at Chelsea reminds me of Zinedine Zidane with France, when you look at his importance within the team,” Gallas said.

“You can also look at Gareth Bale at Spurs, but Zidane was so important for France when it came to him making a difference on the pitch.”

