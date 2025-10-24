The culture wars have taken an interesting shift with the latest trend on social media as left-wing fans have turned the tables on the right’s penchant for politically-inspired adapted St. George flags.

Visit the toilets of any Football League club based in a provincial town and you’ll likely come across stickers plastered about with right-wing rhetoric.

Now we’re seeing leftie football fans countering that with their own consciously ‘woke’ stickers and flags.

Keep an eye out for any if you’re attending a game this weekend and the reaction they will inevitably generate.

Alternatively, we’ve rounded up the best efforts of this latest social media trend so you can laugh from the comfort of your own home:

Aaron ‘The Prophet’ Bastani tweeting left wing football stickers from his Delorean in lockdown https://t.co/QVdniRtq6O pic.twitter.com/9h43oMkB8Q — Cultras Football Podcast (@thecultraspod) October 22, 2025

Woke’s not dead pic.twitter.com/HsQ2JKYnIf — Out of Context Everton (@nocontextEFC) October 20, 2025

The Woke Left football stickers are getting interesting pic.twitter.com/D3x2nrj7Fn — ALL RIGHT IDIOTS (@ALLRIGHTIDIOTS) October 20, 2025

Might get these going pic.twitter.com/muYtRjFcRF — Callum (@CallumInLothian) October 21, 2025

